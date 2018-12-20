Thin, light, and durable Amazon Fire 7 High-definition quality Amazon Fire HD 8 The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is certainly one that will be a great gift for someone who's looking for a tablet that isn't too pricey, but without it being terrible in the process. Its inclusion of Alexa will also win over a few individuals. Though, if you're planning to use the tablet for mobile gaming, then RAM and Amazon's app store may be enough to put you off. $50 at Amazon Pros Powerful tablet for a small price

Which one will suit you best?

The two Fire tablets are very much alike, but the Fire HD 8 has some important upgrades for that extra $30 asking price. For starters, there's a higher resolution display, and though not a massive increase in PPI, it looks noticeably better than the 7-inch model. There's also more RAM and more internal storage, along with a fairly significant boost in battery life over the smaller one.

For media lovers, the Fire HD 8 is also going to deliver better audio, with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for an all-around better experience watching video content or listening to music. The HD 8 like the HD 10 also supports Show Mode, which, with the optional dock, turns your tablet into essentially an Echo Show you can then take outside with you.

Here's the thing, though. The Fire 7 is a better choice for a tablet to give to your young ones. At $50 it's verging on impulse buy territory, and the new model has a better screen and dual-band Wi-Fi support to boast over its predecessor. For someone looking for the cheapest tablet possible that isn't garbage, the Fire 7 is still the one we recommend, especially for young ones.

Fire 7 Fire 8 HD Display 7-inch IPS (1024 x 600) 8-inch IPS (1280 x 800) CPU Quad-core 1.3 GHz Quad-core 1.3 GHz Resolution 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) Storage 8 or 16 GB (microSD up to 256GB) 16 or 32 GB (microSD up to 256GB) Battery Up to 8 hours Up to 10 hours Platform Fire OS Fire OS Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone Colors Black, blue, red, yellow Black, blue, red, yellow Alexa Enabled Yes Yes Dimensions 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4" (192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm) 8.4" x 5.0" x 0.4" (214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm) Weight 295g 369g

As you can see, both of these tablets have their pros and cons. Both are Alexa enabled for example, and both have Fire OS as their platform. Hell, both also come in child-friendly Kids Editions.

Yet, if you're looking for a decent, low-cost tablet to consume media, browse the web, check your email, and even play some games on, the Fire HD 8 is the one to get. The $30 difference is small enough that the improvements you get are well worth the extra investment.

Both are still excellent low-cost tablets, though.

