As we all struggle with the grim realities of living in lockdown, it may be harder to return items bought online. Amazon has decided it wants to help out and is now extending the return windows for items purchased between March 1 and April 30 for all purchases made in the U.S. or Canada to May 31, 2020.

Several European countries are also included, though they get an even longer eligibility period starting from February 15 and ending on April 30. The ultimate deadline is the same, however: May 31, 2020. The company's statement reads:

We're temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the U.S. and Canada between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. Items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands between February 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. For more about customer orders and deliveries, click here.

The gesture is kind not only because it refuses to penalize customers unable to make returns but also because it might allow those recently laid off or having financial difficulties to, perhaps, regain some liquidity by returning items that they feel they could do without.

The online shopping giant is also helping combat the current crisis in other ways. Just this week, it added new skills to Alexa that can help answer your queries about the pandemic, understand symptoms, and even help you make a homemade mask, all based on the CDC's recommendations.

