Should you buy the Echo Input or Echo Dot?

There's very little to separate the Echo Input from the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Both offer the same core set of features, but the main difference is that the Echo Input doesn't include a built-in speaker. You'll only be able to use the device by hooking it up to an external speaker.

As the Echo Input doesn't have a speaker, you won't find any volume buttons on the device itself. Instead, you'll be able to increase or decrease the volume of the connected speaker by issuing commands to Alexa. On the subject of Alexa, the virtual assistant is unchanged across either device, and I had no issues invoking Alexa even with loud music playing via external speakers on the Echo Input.

Category Amazon Echo Input Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Dimensions 80 mm x 13.8 mm

78g 99 mm x 99 mm x 43 mm

300g Speaker None 1.6-inch speaker Microphone 4 far-field voice recognition 4 far-field voice recognition Power 5W through Micro-USB cable 15W through power adapter Connectivity Bluetooth, 3.5mm out Bluetooth, 3.5mm out WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Microphone mute Button on top Button on top

The built-in speaker on the Echo Dot is great when you consider the device costs just $50, but like all speakers constrained by size, you'll notice a decrease in quality as you crank up the volume. If you already have other Alexa-enabled devices in your house, you'll be able to set up multi-room audio with either of these devices. All you need to do is configure a group in the Alexa app by adding the Echo Input or Dot and start playing music to all eligible devices.

Another area where both devices differ is power usage. The Echo Input can be powered by a standard USB port, whereas the Echo Dot needs to be plugged in via its 15W power adapter.

Overall, you're getting a very similar experience with either device. If you want the convenience of a built-in speaker, then the Echo Dot is the device to get. But if you're just looking to add Alexa to an existing stereo so you can control your smart home products and set up multi-room audio, the Echo Input is a much better option.

