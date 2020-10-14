Amazon Prime Day is nearly over, but there are still some amazing deals available on Amazon's most popular Alexa-enabled speakers. Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19, and the Echo Flex is going for an insane $10! With prices like this, you might just want to pick up one of each, but if you can only buy one, which should it be?
It may seem a little odd to put these two smart speakers against each other, but they're actually quite similar. For starters, both Echos are small and unobtrusive, and they can fit in out-of-the-way places that a big Echo Show or Echo Studio just cannot.
Secondly, both have physical mute switches to keep Alexa from hearing you when you don't want her to. Finally, while both have small speakers, they can be extended and amplified through their accompanying ports. The Echo Flex with its USB port on the bottom can accommodate attachments like the optional clock module or the night light module. The Echo Dot has a 3.5mm audio jack, which means that you can plug it into a larger, more powerful speaker for Alexa-controlled booming sound.
So which should you buy? Well, it depends on your needs.
You should buy the Echo Flex if ...
- Space is at a premium: The Echo Flex plugs into any standard outlet keeping it up and off your crowded surfaces.
- You want Alexa coverage in non-traditional spaces: The Flex's plug and play nature make it perfect for utility rooms, garages, or dark hallways.
- You don't have a lot of extra cash after Prime Day spending: We get it; there has been a ton of cool stuff to buy during Prime Day. The good news is that this is only $10!
Utility player
Amazon Echo Flex
A real smart plug
The Amazon Echo Flex is an Alexa speaker that can plug into any standard outlet and is perfect for transitional or workspaces like utility rooms, hallways, bathrooms, or garages.
You should buy the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) if ...
- You want better sound out of the box: The speaker is bigger and louder than what comes with the Flex, so this gives you a better audio experience.
- You want a showpiece: While the Flex is fairly utilitarian, the Echo Dot comes in four fun, fabric-covered colors.
- You have legacy stereo equipment: With its 3.5mm audio jack, you can connect the Echo Dot to a legacy speaker and get Alexa-powered control over your stereo system.
Little helper
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Save over $30 on this 3rd Gen Dot
The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best-selling smart speakers available, and for good reason. It's affordable, has good sound quality for its size, and is relatively unobtrusive.
So which one will you pick?
You can't go wrong with either of these, but don't spend too much time debating your decision. Time is running out on Prime Day deals, and before you know it both of these will be back up to their retail prices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.