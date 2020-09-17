What you need to know
- Amazon has made it easy to share Alexa Routines with friends and family.
- The company has also made several examples readily available on its Day One Blog.
- Alexa Routines can be shared directly from the Alexa app.
Today Amazon announced that it had enabled a feature allowing customers to share Alexa Routines that they've developed with friends, family, or anyone on the web. In a post on the company's Day One Blog, Amazon explains that customers can share Alexa Routines with others through the Alexa app via text, email, or on social media.
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is one of the most prominent voice assistants on the market and in the public consciousness, particularly when it comes to the smart home. Early on, the company added useful features like Alexa Skills (which are analogous to apps), Alexa Blueprints (which are ways to make custom Skills), and Alexa Routines (which are smart home automations).
Alexa Routines allow you to create shortcuts to everyday smart home activities by stringing together multiple actions and triggers to achieve the desired outcome more quickly. For example, you can create an Alexa Routine for bedtime that turns off all of your smart lights, sets the alarm for the next morning, and puts you to sleep with white noise. Alternatively, you might want an Alexa Routine that triggers your smart home alarm to arm, your smart locks to lock, and your Ring cameras to record once you've left the house. Amazon makes this process relatively easy to achieve in the Alexa app, but not everyone knows about it or has taken advantage of the feature.
If you've never created an Alexa Routine before, the Day One Blog entry link offers several examples that you can enable via a QR code, or you can go into your Alexa app and clicking on the Featured Routines tab. Here are a few of our favorite examples that Amazon showcased in its blog post:
Be sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage to look for the best deals on Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices so that you can start running your own Alexa Routines at home.
Best Amazon Alexa Smart Screen
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Goldilocks zone
The Echo Show 8 comes in a more natural size that's easier to place than the Echo Show (2nd Gen).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
Review: The Motorola One 5G is a mixed bag
The Motorola One 5G has arrived, and simply put, it's a bit of a mixed bag. It has a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 765 for a surprisingly low price, but weak cameras, limited RAM, and a few other setbacks hold it back from being a go-to recommendation.
Hey Alexa, what’s your favorite toy? Here are the best Alexa-enabled toys
Alexa is most commonly used for controlling smart home gadgets, answering questions, and playing music, but it can also be used for fun with compatible toys.