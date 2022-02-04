Last year, Amazon revealed its intention to invade your garage by giving automakers access to artificial intelligence system underlying its Alexa digital assistant, starting with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Called Alexa Custom Assistant, that solution allows car manufacturers to build custom voice experiences for customers.

Alexa is now coming to more dashboards courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover. The British automotive giant announced this week that Amazon's digital assistant will be available in more than 200,000 Jaguar Land Rover models.

The system will be available on both older and newer models that have Pivi Pro 3.0 or a later version of the infotainment system. It will be delivered via over-the-air update, which eliminates the need for car owners to bring their units to a retailer, unlike other vehicle brands.