The top-level section "brings together your live sports, news, and channels from select OTT services, streaming apps (e.g. PlayStation Vue), paid subscriptions, and over-the-air antennas into one consolidated view."

Prime Video might be Amazon's bread and butter when it comes to Fire TV, but the company finally has seen the light when it comes to live shows. The Fire TV OS is getting a tab dedicated to live TV, as announced by the company in a post on Medium .

The Live tab also will be populated with content from sports from such channels as HBO, Showtime, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, PGA Tour Live and more — all of which happen to be channels to which you can subscribe directly as an Amazon Prime Video Channel.

You'll be able to customize the order of the channels in the dedicated rows by designating the most important ones as favorites, Amazon says.

Amazon says the new Live tab will be rolling out to Fire TV users in the United States over the next week or so.