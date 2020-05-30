Cost-friendly powerhouse Amazfit T-Rex Advanced fitness tech Casio Pro Trek Amazfit might be a lesser-known name in the wearable world, but its product line continues expanding with new watches, including the T-Rex. You'll have onboard GPS, health/activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and nearly three weeks of battery life. You'll get it at a super low price, too. $140 at Amazfit Pros Onboard GPS

Durable, rugged design

20-day battery life

Over a dozen sport modes

Affordable fitness watch Cons Too bulky for some

Lacks app support

Bands aren't interchangeable The Casio Pro Trek lineup is as robust as ever. The WSD-F30 runs on Wear OS and is definitely worth considering. It's large and in charge, to say the least. You'll have a clever dual-layer display with battery saving modes, GPS with full-color maps, Google Assistant, and 5 ATM water resistance. $218 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Good app support

Highly capable fitness tracking suite

Innovative dual-layer display

Battery saving modes are helpful Cons More expensive

Lacks heart-rate sensor

Wear OS can be buggy

Whether you're a hardcore cyclist or an avid hiker, it's important to find a rugged watch that can handle your outdoor lifestyle. There are a plethora of options to choose from, including the Amazfit T-Rex and the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30. On the surface, these two watches look remarkably similar, but they cater to slightly different crowds. If you're on a budget or buying a wearable for the first time, the Amazfit T-Rex is a good pick. Those who are a bit more advanced in the world of fitness tracking and looking for a very specific type of watch might prefer the Casio Pro Trek.

Tracking at a low price

The Amazfit T-Rex is far more versatile than the Casio Pro Trek. If you want to enjoy a broad range of sport modes, this is the watch for you. Take your wearable for a run on the treadmill, hit the elliptical, go for a hike, or swim some laps. There are 14 different sport modes on the T-Rex as well as built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. It's tough as nails with military-grade durability, so it can accompany you on all of your outdoor adventures.

Amazfit T-Rex Casio Pro Trek Display 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 360x360 1.2-inch dual-layer display, 390x390 Dimensions 47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5 mm, 58g with strap 60.5 × 53.8 × 14.9 mm, 83g with strap Sensors BioTracker PPG, Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor Barometer, accelerometer, gyrometer, compass (magnetic) sensor Water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Battery life 20 days 1.5 days+ MIL-STD-810G durability ✔️ ✔️ Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Heart-rate monitoring ✔️ ❌ Full-color maps ❌ ✔️ Wi-FI connectivity ❌ ✔️

You'll also have 5 ATM water resistance on the Amazfit T-Rex, which means you can take it for a swim (and track the workout) without worrying. The 47mm polymer case comes in black, army green, and khaki. You'll have a bright AMOLED display with a touchscreen for easy navigation. Unfortunately, the straps on the T-Rex are not interchangeable, so the silicone band it comes with is all you have to work with.

One of the most impressive features here is the seemingly never-ending battery life. Amazfit boasts a new circuit design that was specifically developed for the T-Rex. It consists of an advanced low power-consumption chip and a deep power optimization that give the watch longer battery life. With typical daily use, you can expect the battery to last for 20 days. If you keep your wearable in basic watch mode with Bluetooth turned off, the battery can last up to 66 days. You'll have 20 hours of battery life in continuous GPS mode.

As big as it gets

The first thing to understand about the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 is that it's not designed for broad activity tracking. This is a specific wearable designed for a specific user. Don't expect a host of sport modes. For example, the activity app is programmed for cycling, trekking, fishing, paddling, skiing, and snowboarding. When you're out in the wilderness enjoying these types of activities, you need a reliable GPS. Fortunately, the Casio Pro Trek has built-in GPS and full-color mapping functionality with the option to download maps for offline use.

As you may have noticed, this thing is ginormous. It's not so bad once it's on the wrist due to the weight being well distributed over a large space, but it's big alright. The 60 mm resin case comes in blue, black, and orange. It has a dual-layer OLED/monochrome display. The monochrome display shows the time and sensor information including altitude, barometric pressure, and compass information while saving power by turning off the full-color display. Oddly enough, there's no heart-rate sensor present, which is a bummer at this price point.

The Casio Pro Trek is 5 ATM water-resistant and was built to meet military-grade durability standards. The battery life isn't phenomenal, but there are ways to stretch it. With typical use, the battery should last about a day and a half. The Extend Mode will show an offline color map and provide GPS tracking for three days without charging, which is ideal for multi-day excursions. You can also use Timepiece Mode, which only uses the monochrome display without any smartphone connection for up to a month of battery life as a traditional watch.

Bottom line

Both of these rugged smartwatches are great for outdoor enthusiasts. How you plan to use your wearable and the features you need will determine which one you should choose. If you want the ability to track both indoor and outdoor activities while monitoring your heart rate and sleep patterns, the Amazit T-Rex is the better pick. It's also the one you'll want to choose if you're a first-time buyer or someone who's on a budget.

If you plan to do all of your tracking outdoors when you're exploring, then you'll want to go with the Casio Pro Trek. You'll always be able to find your way with full-color map GPS navigation. This watch runs on Wear OS, so you'll have Google Assistant on your wrist whenever you need it. The dual-layer display helps extend the life of your battery while you're conquering your next challenge This wearable might be the more expensive choice, but it's a worthwhile investment for those on a mission.

Cost-friendly powerhouse Amazfit T-Rex A great place to start You don't have to break the bank for a fitness watch. If you're on a budget or it's your first smart wearable, the Amazfit T-Rex is a great place to start. You'll have GPS, military-grade durability, heart-rate monitoring, 14 sport modes, and more. $140 at Amazfit

Advanced fitness tech Casio Pro Trek Spend more, get more If you don't mind spending more for a more advanced tracking experience, you may prefer the Casio Pro Trek. Your GPS is complete with full-color maps, Wear OS offers better app support, and the dual-layer display comes in handy when you're low on battery. $218 at Amazon