Amazfit surpassed Huawei to become the world's third largest smartwatch maker in Q3 2021, according to Counterpoint Research's latest Global Smartwatch Model Tracker. Total global shipments stood at 9.9 million units during the period, up 89% over the same period last year.

Interestingly, sales from overseas markets accounted for 61.8% of Amazfit's global shipments in the third quarter. The company's smartwatch sales saw a significant increase in several European markets — including Italy, Spain, and Germany. While sales increased 150% YoY in Germany, shipments to Turkey increased by a whopping 324% YoY.

Amazfit fit says the strong sales momentum was driven by the GTR 2e, GTS 2e, and T-Rex Pro watches. It also benefited from global partnerships with Spartan, ESOK Rally in Turkey, All-Russian Zavidovu SUP Challenge, Israeli Beach Volleyball Championship, and Cruce Teques in Mexico.

Last month, the company expanded its GTR and GTS smartwatch lines with the GTR 3 and GTS 3 models The latest additions to Amazfit's smartwatch lineup bring a host of new health and fitness features powered by its proprietary Zepp OS. Amazfit expects the strong momentum to continue in the fourth quarter, thanks to festive season sales promotion in several markets.

While Apple remained the top smartwatch vendor in Q3, its market share fell 10% YoY. Samsung's smartwatch shipments during the quarter hit a record high, mainly due to the higher than expected sales of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — two of its best Android smartwatches yet.