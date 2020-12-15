In my Amazfit GTS 2 review, I had plenty of positives to say about the watch, but personally preferred the GTR 2 for its larger AMOLED display during my runs. That hasn't changed, but many people favor a smaller and lighter watch, either because it weighs less or for the daintier look. For that crowd, Amazfit's newest watch may be an even better (Amaz)fit.

The GTS 2 Mini lives up to its name. Ignoring its smaller size, it has the same sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring as the GTS 2, while also tracking your stress and sleep patterns if you're interested. It has built-in GPS tracking, and lets you twist your wrist to use voice commands — supposedly with Alexa built-in as well, though we're unclear when this will be added via OTA update.

In terms of the main differences from the Amazfit GTS 2 versus the GTS 2 Mini, the most noticeable change is the price, dropping down from $180 to $100. In exchange for the price drop, the AMOLED screen size drops from 1.66" to 1.55", and the battery size was reduced from 246mAh to 220mAh. The GTS 2 has a 7-day estimated battery life with everyday usage, so you can expect to shave a day or more off that estimate with the Mini. We also noticed that the Mini product page doesn't mention music storage — which the GTS 2 has — but that doesn't necessarily mean the feature was removed.

Amazfit does mention some new GTS 2 Mini features that its predecessor lacks. It supports a Pomodoro clock for improving time management, and also lets users track their period cycles. It also reportedly has a new "curved 2.5D glass" display that's meant to create a "borderless" appearance. It's hard to see the difference from product images, though, so we'd have to see it in person to compare.

Time will tell whether this watch makes our best Amazfit smartwatch list. You'll find good fitness bands in this price range, but rarely a smartwatch with built-in GPS and such a high-quality display. The only major downside to this model is the reduced battery life from the full-size GTS 2, but it'll still last you several days longer than many smartwatches that require daily charging.