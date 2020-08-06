Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

When Marriott acquired Starwood Preferred Guest a few years back, it folded three separate loyalty programs (SPG, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Marriott Rewards) into the new Marriott Bonvoy Program. This streamlined branding has helped minimize confusion, and new card holders have benefited from new perks and welcome bonuses on Marriott's diverse credit card portfolio. We're currently seeing elevated welcome bonuses on two popular cards: the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently offering a bonus of 100,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, and the no annual fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card is offering 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.

But that's not to say the confusion has been eliminated entirely. The application eligibility restrictions for Marriott Bonvoy cards are about as difficult to keep track of as you could possibly imagine. They vary from card to card, and there's not a lot of logic at play here. So if you're interested in acquiring one of the four Bonvoy-branded cards currently available to new applicants — the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card — use this cheat sheet to see if you'll be able to sign up based on which cards you've had or currently have. (We can't take credit for being the first to visualize this info, though. Thanks to Greg from Frequent Miler for inspiring us with this chart.)

