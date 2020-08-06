Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
When Marriott acquired Starwood Preferred Guest a few years back, it folded three separate loyalty programs (SPG, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Marriott Rewards) into the new Marriott Bonvoy Program. This streamlined branding has helped minimize confusion, and new card holders have benefited from new perks and welcome bonuses on Marriott's diverse credit card portfolio. We're currently seeing elevated welcome bonuses on two popular cards: the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently offering a bonus of 100,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, and the no annual fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card is offering 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.
But that's not to say the confusion has been eliminated entirely. The application eligibility restrictions for Marriott Bonvoy cards are about as difficult to keep track of as you could possibly imagine. They vary from card to card, and there's not a lot of logic at play here. So if you're interested in acquiring one of the four Bonvoy-branded cards currently available to new applicants — the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card — use this cheat sheet to see if you'll be able to sign up based on which cards you've had or currently have. (We can't take credit for being the first to visualize this info, though. Thanks to Greg from Frequent Miler for inspiring us with this chart.)
Interested in more credit card news and advice from The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
If you're wondering where the SPG Amex cards are on in this chart, welcome to the Bonvoy era. The last three cards under "Cards You've Had" are the SPG Amex cards with their updated branding. As a refresher, here's how the SPG Amex cards are converting to Bonvoy Amex names:
Keep in mind that Amex and Chase now offer card bonus qualification tools on their websites, and these should let you know whether or not you can successfully apply for a card and earn the welcome bonus before the system runs your credit and you officially apply for the card. But a sound travel rewards card strategy includes some advance planning, so if you know you're interested in one of these cards, you might as well consult this handy chart whipped up by the incredible graphics team here at TPG.
Related: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
Bottom line
Marriott offers a number of great credit cards with strong welcome bonuses and incredibly valuable free night certificates. Unfortunately, the application rules are rather complicated as you to balance issuer specific rules with additional restrictions around the Marriott card family. Next time you're applying for a Marriott credit card, like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card with its elevated 100,000 point bonus, make sure you check this chart to confirm your eligibility first.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus hands on: Unfulfilled potential
Samsung refuses to lets its dream of Android tablets die, and the latest example of this is the Galaxy Tab S7+. It's an incredibly well-built gadget with premium specs galore, but is it enough to overcome the state of Android on a tablet in 2020?
Did you pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a seriously impressive device, and as of right now, pre-orders are open. Have you splurged for the phone yet?
If you're a true Note fan, the Note 20 Ultra is the only phone to get
The little differences may seem superfluous to the general smartphone buyer, but they mean a lot to someone who's historically been attracted to the Galaxy Note. Samsung itself reiterates constantly that the Note line is for the "power users" and the "Galaxy fans" — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the only model that still embodies that mindset.
Keep your Note 10 protected and thin with these great cases
The Galaxy Note 10 is a powerful, beautiful, and incredibly thin phone. Retain the slim profile while also adding ample protection with these thin cases!