The PlayStation Aim controller is perfect for any first-person VR shooter. It was designed to look and feel like a real gun down to the button placements. Realism aside, the only downside is that the Aim controller is only compatible with a handful of PlayStation VR (PSVR) games. Here are all the games you can play with the PlayStation Aim and which ones are our favorites!

Modified to fit a single-player experience, you can't play with your friends in a multiplayer mode, but you can enjoy Borderlands 2. Go cause mayhem in a world of uniquely designed visual graphics.

Other PlayStation VR games that support PlayStation Aim controller

You won't be able to get a physical copy of any of these games, but they're available for download on the PlayStation Store! Another title, called Sniper Elite VR, is coming to the PlayStation VR in 2019 and will be compatible with the PlayStation VR.

Start shooting professionally

The PlayStation Aim controller has a built-in compatability with all of the games we listed above, but those aren't the only games you can use the Aim controller with. When a game comes with built-in compatability, you're less likely to have any issues with controls or mechanics in game because the game was specifically formatted to use the device. You can always try to use the Aim with any first-person shooter, but be prepared for a few problems.

Borderlands 2 VR is our favorite for all the phenominal abilities the Borderlands series comes with. The visual graphic style is unique in it's own right, and even more so when you're put into an actual first-person perspective from the inside of a VR headset. It's a bit disappointing you can only play single-player, but you quickly forget when you get into the game.

What's even better? The Borderlands VR game is available in a PSVR bundle that comes with Beat Saber. It's another game to get you up and moving as you dance to the beat of the music and slice through boxes that are flying out you. There may be swords instead of guns, but it's a phenominal game to spend hours a day playing.

Farpoint is our runner up for the sheer visuals it offers. We all put on VR headsets to jump into the worlds of our favorite games and movies. The better the picture looks, and the higher the resolution, the happier we are. Farpoint may not have as much when it comes to mechanics and gameplay like the other options, but it's visually stunning and the story does an amazing job of making you forget you have a screen in front of your eyes.

