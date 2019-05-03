David Ruddock of Android Police returns to the show and speaks with Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik about the aftermath of the Galaxy Fold launch delay. They also discuss what they're looking forward to seeing at Google I/O 2019, and look at where the forthcoming Pixel 3a will fit into the phone market.
Show Notes and Links:
- David Ruddock - Android Police - Android news, reviews, apps, games, phones, tablets
- David Ruddock (@RDRv3) | Twitter
- Samsung Galaxy Fold: wtf happened, and what's next?
- Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Potential and promise, not a product
- One day with the Galaxy Fold was all it took for me to embrace the foldable future
- Samsung forced iFixit to remove its Galaxy Fold teardown, but you can still read it here
- Google I/O 2019 preview: What to expect in Android, Pixel, Chrome, gaming and more
- Google Pixel 3a: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!
- New promo images reveal almost everything about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3a retail packaging leaks, will reportedly cost $399
- My first look at Google's all-new Android Automotive on the Polestar 2 was very promising
