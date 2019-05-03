David Ruddock of Android Police returns to the show and speaks with Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik about the aftermath of the Galaxy Fold launch delay. They also discuss what they're looking forward to seeing at Google I/O 2019, and look at where the forthcoming Pixel 3a will fit into the phone market.

