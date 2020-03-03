What you need to know
- Air Wick has announced the Essential Mist Smart Diffuser.
- There are iOS and Android apps.
- Users can turn the diffuser on and off as well as set schedules.
Air WIck has announced the Essential Mist Smart Diffuser and yes, it's an oil diffuser that can be controlled from either an iPhone or Android phone.
Setting the smart control aside, where this diffuser seems to differ from the norm is the fact it uses pre-mixed refills that negate the need to deal with water that needs to be refilled. So you use a refill to avoid refilling. Ok then.
The Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser transforms essential oils into a light, fragrant mist. The diffuser is an easy-to-use, cordless device designed for pre-mixed refills – eliminating the use of water allowing for a mess-free affair. Air Wick® Essential Mist's lightweight and portable diffuser is now enhanced with Bluetooth® capabilities.
There's a free Air Wick iPhone and Andoid app that handles all the programming and you can have your new diffuser turn on and off when you need it to, according to 9to5Mac. So, maybe have it turn on before your sweaty teenager walks in from school?
Whatever the use case for this thing, it isn't as expensive as you might expect. It's priced at $20 and the refills sell for around $5 apiece. Unfortunately, finding the diffuser online seems to be almost impossible but that'll likely change soon enough.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your MediaTek-powered Android devices may be at risk
Android devices from Amazon, Nokia, LG and more are affected and need the March 2020 security patch or a fix from the device-maker itself.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Make your smart home even smarter with these smart surge protectors
While it's important to have a surge protector for your more valuable electronics, "normal" surge protectors are boring. We have found some of the best surge protectors that are equipped with "smarts" like being controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.