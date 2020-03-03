Air WIck has announced the Essential Mist Smart Diffuser and yes, it's an oil diffuser that can be controlled from either an iPhone or Android phone.

Setting the smart control aside, where this diffuser seems to differ from the norm is the fact it uses pre-mixed refills that negate the need to deal with water that needs to be refilled. So you use a refill to avoid refilling. Ok then.

The Air Wick® Essential Mist® Smart Diffuser transforms essential oils into a light, fragrant mist. The diffuser is an easy-to-use, cordless device designed for pre-mixed refills – eliminating the use of water allowing for a mess-free affair. Air Wick® Essential Mist's lightweight and portable diffuser is now enhanced with Bluetooth® capabilities.

There's a free Air Wick iPhone and Andoid app that handles all the programming and you can have your new diffuser turn on and off when you need it to, according to 9to5Mac. So, maybe have it turn on before your sweaty teenager walks in from school?

Whatever the use case for this thing, it isn't as expensive as you might expect. It's priced at $20 and the refills sell for around $5 apiece. Unfortunately, finding the diffuser online seems to be almost impossible but that'll likely change soon enough.

