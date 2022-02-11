What you need to know
- After the Fall is a virtual reality shooter with four-player co-op and competitive multiplayer for Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and VR on PC.
- The game will receive a new Horde mode with the Frontrunner Season alongside new maps, enemies, and weapons in mid-February.
- After the Fall will get a physical PS VR release called the Frontrunner Edition in March.
Virtual reality zombie shooter After the Fall will be receiving new content with more modes, maps, enemies and weapons with the upcoming Frontrunner Season starting sometime this month.
After the Fall developer Vertigo Games revealed today almost all of what will be coming in the game's first season of content. The season will kick off by adding a new Horde mode, where up to four players defend a contained area against multiple lanes of Snowbreed enemies and survive as long as possible.
The Horde mode can be played on two new maps coming with the season, Junction and Highway, while the cooperative Harvest Run mode receives a new map taking place in Hollywood called Boulevard. Also coming in the Frontrunner season for After the Fall is a new competitive multiplayer map called Stockpile, a Free-for-all mode, the skittish Skimmer enemy, a new Revolver weapon, and "another yet-to-be announced weapon."
The Frontrunner Season will be free for all players across Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and PC VR versions. After the Fall, one of the best Quest 2 games, will also receive a physical PS VR launch on March 25. The Frontrunner Edition will contain the full game, a PS VR exclusive Ultimate Buster skin, PlayStation 4 theme and avatars, digital soundtrack, and digital artbook for $50.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Not sure what two-factor authentication is? We're here to help
You should use two-factor authentication on every account that offers it. Here's an explainer of what it is, and why you want it.
Don’t look away: MoviePass will watch you to check if you’re watching ads
MoviePass, the cinema subscription service that went bankrupt in 2019, is relaunching this summer with new subscription tiers and ads-based credits.
Google reveals Android 13 dessert name in first developer preview build
Google's first Android 13 developer preview build designates the new Android version with the dessert name.
These Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories will keep it clean and you healthy
More and more Quest 2 owners are using their headsets as an alternative to the gym. If you want to join them, make sure you have the tools you need to keep your Quest 2 clean between workouts. It'll make those intense Beat Saber or Supernatural workouts that much more effective!