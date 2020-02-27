What you need to know
- On February 24 Nest cameras were hit with an outage that lasted for 12 hours.
- The outage impacted Sightline, notifications, and camera connectivity.
- Google Nest is refunding Nest Aware subscribers $5 to their account for the inconvenience.
If you are a Nest Aware subscriber that and were affected by the outage on February 24 then you will be getting some money back for the troubles.
According to Reddit users, emails are rolling out to users that have been affected by this outage. During the outage, users were unable to access their camera feed, the Sightline feature, and notifications were also not working. The outage affected all Nest cameras, including the Nest Hello Doorbell from accessing one of the basic functions for its existence — to see activities and let you know they happened.
In a post on the Google Nest support page, Rishi Chandra, the VP of Google Nest, talked about the outage and the cause:
We're still doing some investigating, but at this point I can share that the issue was due to a scheduled storage server software update that didn't go as intended. Whenever something like this occurs, we carefully look across our systems to figure out how to make sure it doesn't happen again.
If you are a Nest Aware user, be on the lookout for an email letting you know that you'll have money coming back.
Best Security Cameras That Store Locally (Not The Cloud) in 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
Do you buy insurance for your smartphone?
Protecting your smartphone is essential, especially when prices are crossing the $1000 threshold. Do you go as far as to buy insurance for your handset?
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the well-known Konami Code, has passed away
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died. Konami confirmed the news on Twitter. Kazuhisa Hashimoto was 61 years old when he passed on.
These are the best heavy duty cases to defend your Galaxy S20
There best way to protect your Samsung Galaxy S20 is with a heavy duty case designed to take the brunt of daily use and abuse. Heavy duty don't have to be big and bulky anymore, and you can even find great clear cases that protect your flagship phone.