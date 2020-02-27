If you are a Nest Aware subscriber that and were affected by the outage on February 24 then you will be getting some money back for the troubles.

According to Reddit users, emails are rolling out to users that have been affected by this outage. During the outage, users were unable to access their camera feed, the Sightline feature, and notifications were also not working. The outage affected all Nest cameras, including the Nest Hello Doorbell from accessing one of the basic functions for its existence — to see activities and let you know they happened.