What you need to know
- A battle royale mode and map have been leaked and are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sometime in the future.
- Activision has issued a subpeona towards Reddit to give up the details of one of the users who leaked information.
- This may or may not actually result in anything happening.
The existence of a battle royale map called Warzone coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is something of an open secret at this point, with multiple leaks indicating it's coming sometime in the near future. Activision isn't happy with these leaks however and as reported by Eurogamer, has issued a subpoena to Reddit.
Reddit user Assyrian241O posted a link to a picture, possibly a promotional image, of the map, with soldiers and vehicles above the words Call of Duty: Warzone. Since then, Activision has issued a subpoena for the Reddit user's information, as well as issuing takedown notices towards anyone who has shared the image via Twitter. Multiple subreddit users have also received takedown notices.
Gizmodo noted that Reddit has previously been issued a subpeona to give up data on an anonymous member but a federal court dismissed the motion, ruling that First Amendment rights needed to be upheld. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of 2019 in the U.S, with sales up compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the same timeframe.
