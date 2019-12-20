Christmas came early for Action Launcher users this year, as v45 rolls out today with new enhancements to ActionDash, Quicktheme, search, dual apps support, and the new Supporter badge for the new year. Action Launcher is also touting Android 10 gesture compatibility with v45, but that's contingent upon our phone being a Pixel that got the most recent batches of "feature drops", so if you're on a Samsung Galaxy S10 that just got One UI 2.0, I'm sorry to say you're still probably stuck using three-button nav with this latest update.

As for updates everyone can use, we have two improvements to the integration between Action Launcher and ActionDash, Chris Lacy's supercharged take on Digital Wellbeing. The first is a widget you can put on your home screen or Quickpage in order to see how much time you've spent on what so far today. The second is a shortcut in the app actions that allows you to pause an app for the rest of the day so that you don't keep checking Twitter out of habit before you go see Rise of Skywalker, or mute a game that you can't afford to be distracted by today.

Be wary when pausing apps this way, though. As far as I can tell, once you pause an app with that little hourglass icon, there's no way to unpause it.