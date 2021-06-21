Let's face it; not everyone has a fancy in-dash infotainment unit to display Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to. Some of us have older vehicles, and we want that hands-free smart car experience too! Thankfully, Amazon makes a handy and supremely affordable solution in the Echo Auto. Right now, during Prime Day, you can get one for your vehicle for a whopping 70% off.

With so many Prime Day deals coming in fast right now, it's easy to lose track of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals . There are certainly great bargains to be had on Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Echo smart speakers, but one of the steepest discounts happens to be on the most mobile Echo, the Echo Auto .

If you love using Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and don't have a good built-in infotainment system in your car, then you're going to want to get yourself an Echo Auto. Ask Alexa for directions, or to add an item to your to-do list, or to play music, all hands-free.

The Amazon Echo Auto is exactly what it sounds like — it's an Echo device for your car. Still not sure what that means? Essentially, it's a small device that you plug into your car's power port and connects via Bluetooth to your phone's Alexa app. Once set up, it gives you hands-free control over your smartphone and even your smart home, thanks to Alexa.

Like most of the other best Alexa devices, the Echo Auto has a button to mute the microphone and another to summon Alexa (which you should generally do with your voice). It also has the iconic Echo status bar LED, which lights up blue when it hears the Alexa trigger word.

You can ask your Echo Auto to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks from your preferred services, of course, but you can also have Alexa jot down reminders for you, tell you about your upcoming appointments, or help you navigate to your next destination. If you have smart home gadgets connected to your Alexa app, you can even ask Alexa to do things like turn on the kitchen lights or change the thermostat, no matter where you're driving.