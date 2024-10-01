Wombat Willow Pro review: A unique full-size low-profile mechanical keyboard

The Willow Pro is an intriguing choice if you need a full-size mechanical keyboard with low-profile switches. It has a unique design with the system keys located above the QWERTY keyboard, and the configuration means you get a dedicated number pad without the keyboard taking up too much room. The Gateron linear switch is incredible in regular use, and the keyboard has good build quality. Battery life is the biggest point of contention; the built-in battery doesn't last as long as rivals with RGB lighting enabled, and if you don't intend to use backlighting, this is a great overall choice.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

I have over two dozen mechanical keyboards, and my daily driver is an Angry Miao Cyberboard R4. While that particular keyboard isn't designed to be portable — it weighs 7lb — I have a decent number of Bluetooth-enabled keyboards that I usually connect to the iPad Pro to write when I'm not at my desk.

Most of these keyboards tend to have 65% or 75% designs, and while I usually prefer full-size switches, they tend to be bulky. That's why I was intrigued when Cherry announced it was making low-profile mechanical switches; the Corsair K100 Air was a terrific showcase, and Lofree's Flow continues to be one of the best options in this category.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Willow Pro is a new entrant in this segment, offering a unique full-size design that is noticeably narrower than its rivals. Wombat is a sub-brand of KSI Keyboards, and the Willow Pro is an interesting choice as it combines low-profile switches with a custom full-size design. The keyboard costs $144 on Amazon, and it is available via Wombat's website as well.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As always, let's start with the design. The Willow Pro has a grey color scheme that contrasts well with the dual-tone white and grey keys, and the yellow spacebar and arrow keys makes the design stand out a bit. The keyboard uses an aluminum top plate and a plastic base, and there are no issues with the build quality itself. There's no flex to the chassis, and after four months of use, there isn't any visible wear.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The key talking point is the unique configuration; the Willow Pro has a tall design that sees the functions and system keys located on top, with the number pad to the right. This means you get a full-size design without the keyboard taking up as much room on your desk, and while it is taller than most keyboards, it is the same width as most 75% designs.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, the positioning of the system keys isn't ideal. I usually reach the Delete key with my little finger as it sits to the right of the Backspace button, but in this instance, you get the number pad instead. Barring that annoyance, I didn't see any issues with the design, and it is a novel way to cram all the keys into a smaller profile.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I like about the design is that the rubber feet at the bottom are magnetized, so you can easily adjust the angle. I usually prefer a six-degree angle, and while the keyboard doesn't go to that level, there's a four-degree angle with the feet raised, and it makes using the Willow Pro that much more convenient.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I used several low-profile keyboards with mechanical switches, and the Willow Pro gets a lot right in this area. The keyboard uses Gateron's Red low-profile linear switch, and it is one of the best options you'll find today. The switch has a 50gf actuation with total travel of 3.0mm, and it does a great job mimicking the tactility of a full-size switch.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

It is great in daily use, and it provides all the benefits of a linear mechanical switch without taking up as much room. The sound profile is decent, but you get a hollowness to the sound that's down to the plastic bottom case. Given what the Willow Pro costs, Wombat should have used an all-metal enclosure.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Other than that, there are no issues with using the Willow Pro. The PBT keys are durable, and they have clear legends. There is vibrant RGB lighting, but as the legends don't shine through, you get diffused lighting as standard. Like other low-profile keyboards, the switch is soldered.

You can use the Willow Pro with Windows and macOS, with additional keys included in the box. As the keyboard has Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair it to an Android phone or tablet as well, and in my usage, I connected the keyboard to my iPad Pro 13 2024 most of the time.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Wombat has its own software utility, and you can customize macros with relative ease. I would have preferred VIA integration instead as it allows greater flexibility, but Wombat's software isn't as clunky as other brands I used, and it has a decent level of customizability.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The only problem with the keyboard is battery life; the Willow Pro has a 1000mAh battery, and that's on the lower end of the scale as these things go. With RGB lighting enabled, the keyboard doesn't last a full day of use, and while I was able to get it go two days between charges by disabling RGB effects, that's still not good enough.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Overall, the Willow Pro has a good design and build quality, and while full-size keyboards are an outlier these days — particularly with low-profile switches — it's good to see a manufacturer catering to that niche. If you don't mind the battery constraints, this is a great overall choice.