Save 25% on Govee's permanent outdoor lights and be ready for every holiday

If you're anything like me, you love decorating for Christmas but hate having to get on the roof to put the lights up. That's why I installed Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights last year and now you can get the same great setup for 25% off on Prime Day.

But don't forget that Prime Day ends today, October 11, so you'll want to jump on this deal ASAP! Plus, if you order now you can get them installed and start your monthly Holiday light rotation beginning with some brilliant Halloween themes in the Govee app.

Save $50 or more on a permanent set of Holiday lights

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights: $199 $149 at Amazon Put these lights up once and leave them up all year long. Hundreds of presets, community themes, and a powerful custom editor mean you can fully customize these colors for display all year long!

The obvious best part about these outdoor lights is that, as the name suggests, they're permanently installed until you decide to remove them. That means you can leave your lights up all year long since these discrete light strips go on the underside of a home's soffits.

The lights then shine down the wall, illuminating your home from the outside with some incredible patterns and millions possible of colors. The Govee app has gotten nearly perfect over the years, offering users easy preset themes from Govee as well as a community tab where users can submit their own creations.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Browse the community, find your next light pattern, and tap the apply button. It really couldn't be easier or more beautiful, and Govee's smart lights can all sync together for maximum smart home lighting harmony.

A 50ft box covered the front of my home without issue, but larger homes might want to consider the 100ft or 150ft packages which are being offered at an even steeper discount this Prime Day.