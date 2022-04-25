Facebook Portals are getting in on today's Meta rebrand circus

What you need to know

The smart video calling devices, formerly known as Facebook Portal, are being rebranded to Meta Portal.

The naming change doesn’t affect the device’s interface or account access.

Along with the Portal, the Quest 2 VR headset and other previously Facebook-branded devices are also getting the Meta name change.

Thanks to the pandemic, video calling has become a lot more common in the past couple of years. That has led to more apps offering the service and refined hardware to make your video chats more enjoyable. One such bit of hardware is the Facebook Portal lineup. As of today, the smart video calling display is picking up a new name — the Meta Portal.

In October 2021, Facebook officially changed the company name to Meta, if you missed it. Moving forward from today, all previously named Facebook Portal devices — including the Facebook Portal+ and Portal Go — will have the moniker Meta replacing Facebook. While the social media portion arm of the organization will not be getting a new name, the devices that once did are starting to see the update.

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that any of the UI or functionality will be seeing any significant changes in addition to the name swap. In exploring the Portal+ that I have, the software says that it is up to date, and everything appears to look as it did when I reviewed the device in January 2022. This includes the Alexa functionality, keeping it on the list as one of the best Alexa speakers on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with the Portals getting a new name, Meta launched the rebranded Facebook store today as well. Taking the name change beyond the Facebook label and its video calling products, the very popular Quest 2 VR headset got a name update too. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, moving forward, it will carry the Meta tag along with the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

For those looking at trying out some of the Meta hardware in person, the company is opening its first retail store in Burlingame, California, on May 9. The store will carry various Meta devices, including the Quest 2, Portals, and more.