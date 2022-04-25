Meta finally kills the Oculus Quest 2 name with a brand-new website

What you need to know

Visiting Oculus.com now redirects to the Meta/Facebook store page instead.

Oculus accounts and orders placed before April 25, 2022 are still handled through the old Oculus store via dedicated store links.

Meta continues to remove the Oculus branding from all places it's mentioned in, including Oculus logos mostly being replaced on new Quest 2 headsets.

Folks visiting the Oculus website will be greeted with a very different store landing page, starting today, April 25, 2022. Oculus.com now automatically redirects to store.facebook.com, featuring only Meta names and logos throughout the page. In fact, clicking on your Facebook icon on the top right lets you know that you'll need to visit the Oculus profile page to manage your Oculus account settings and view Oculus orders placed before April 25, 2022.

It's not clear why Meta chose today to make the big switch, but we've reached out to the company for comment and will update this article if we hear more information. As it stands, it looks like the Oculus Quest 2 name is now more dead than ever, being slowly replaced with the name Meta Quest 2 on almost everything.

Amazing results @MetaQuestVR /sHonestly, this rebranding was really only done because of Investors, not to cater to consumers. pic.twitter.com/IrxXZxoSdLApril 21, 2022 See more

The company looks to continue making the name change push amid users on Twitter regularly pointing out that Google search trends for the Oculus name have only grown since the Meta rebrand last Fall and the name Meta Quest 2 doesn't look to be catching on. At the least, consumers will continue to see more Meta logos in place of Oculus ones when deciding between the 128GB and 256GB Quest 2

Given that accounts are still handled through the old Oculus stores, it's not clear how Meta is going to move forward with its plans to eventually get rid of the forced Facebook login on Quest headsets. Many hope that this will happen sooner rather than later — something we just mentioned on the latest episode of the Android Central Podcast — but one thing is certainly clear: the Oculus name is on its way out, probably forever.