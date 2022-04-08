The Quest 2 no longer has Oculus logos but Meta forgot one big thing

What you need to know

The Meta Quest 2 rebrand is almost complete, with new Quest 2 headsets shipping out with the Meta logo in place of the old Oculus logo.

The Touch controllers feature the Meta logo on the halo ring, but the home button still shows the Oculus logo.

Meta announced the rebrand from Oculus Quest 2 to Meta Quest 2 back in October 2021 following the company rebrand from Facebook to Meta.

If you've bought a brand new Quest 2 headset in the past few days, you might have noticed a shiny new logo on the headset. That "blue pretzel," as it has been called on social media, is the Meta logo and has been put in place of the Oculus logo that was originally present back when the headset was known as the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab).

Some astute users on Twitter (opens in new tab) quickly discovered that all the Oculus logos have not yet been replaced, though. The most notable exception is the home button on the right controller which, according to official documentation (opens in new tab), is still known as the Oculus button. It's possible that this terminology will change at some point in the future, however, Meta has been clear that the Oculus name isn't going away for everything, just the hardware at this point in time.

(Image credit: @DarkSwitchPro_ on Twitter)

Elsewhere, the Meta logo can be seen on the front of the Quest 2 headset at the top where the Oculus logo used to be. It's not nearly as pronounced as the mockup we created back in October (pictured at the top of this article), which is certainly a relief to anyone worried about seeing that branding change. Jamie Robertson on Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 community posted a picture of the new box and headset.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jamie Robertson on Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 Community) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jamie Robertson on Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 Community)

The Meta rebrand of Oculus has proven to be a bit confusing for some users, as many people still refer to the headset as "the Oculus." Meta has been slowly rebranding its platform from Oculus since October 2021 when the company changed its name from Facebook to Meta. Despite the confusion, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset (opens in new tab) you can buy and has sold more than 12 million units to date, eclipsing sales of the newest Xbox consoles since launch.