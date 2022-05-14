Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 review: The best purification system gets even better

Dyson's Purifier Cool has a polished design combined with an air purification system that gets rids of particulate matter and other pollutants in your home. The bladeless fan runs quiet most of the time, you can set schedules and control other features directly via your phone, and it even works with Google Assistant. You are paying more than other air purifiers, but you're also getting a lot for your money here.

Dyson made its name with cordless vacuum cleaners, but the brand does so much more. It branched out into air purification systems in 2015, delivering innovative new designs and unique features that weren't previously available in this category.

For its part, Dyson says that it is cognizant about the categories it enters, only venturing into areas where it sees it can make a real difference. That's definitely true for air purifiers; I started out with the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 two years ago, and at the time, I didn't realize why it cost so much money when there were alternatives that did the job just as well for half as much.

But a few months into using the Pure Cool, I realized that Dyson's offering is above and beyond anything else available in this category, not just in terms of design, but also day-to-day purification and feature-set. That's why I continue to use the Pure Cool daily in my office, and the Pure Humidify + Cool — a fantastic all-in-one solution that has humidification alongside air purification — in the living room.

The latest addition is the Purifier Cool TP07. The new model has a fully-sealed design and does a great job getting rid of pollutants in your home. I've used the Purifier Cool for the last six months, and here's why you should consider it if you're looking to pick up an air purifier.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Dyson unveiled the Purifier Cool in July 2021, and it is now available in all global markets where the brand has an official presence. It costs $569 in the U.S. and is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and most major retailers. You can also buy it straight from Dyson's website.

The Purifier Cool retails for ₹49,900 ($643) in India, £499 ($612) in the UK, and €559 ($582) in Germany. The purifier comes with a two-year warranty as standard.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: What you'll love

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What immediately stands out with Dyson's air purifiers is the design. These machines are tall thanks to the large bladeless fan at the front, and they look rather good. I have the white models of the Pure Cool and Pure Humidify + Cool, but with the Purifier Cool, Dyson sent over the black version.

This particular variant has a more understated design and blends into the background a little bit more, and I like it a lot more than the white versions for one reason: matte finish.

The white models have a glossy texture that looks good in its own right, but this variant has a matte finish that makes it look a little more elegant. And the texture does a better job highlighting the two-tone design, with the grey base contrasting nicely with the fan. The downside is that the matte finish is a dust magnet.

Talking about the base, this section houses all the sensors and filters and is the core of the Purifier Cool. The base is split into two halves, with each section housing a filter. Dyson used a combination of an activated carbon and a HEPA filter in earlier purifiers, but the Purifier Cool uses a single HEPA + Carbon filter that's easier to install and switch out when the time comes to change it.

You'll need to install the filter before first use, and doing so is as easy as removing the panels on the base — there are latches on the sides — and slotting the filters inside. Dyson's HEPA H13 filter is touted to eliminate 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and the carbon layer removes odors and gases.

The base has four slits at the top that serves as the intake for the sensors, and this is how the machine determines the air quality and adjusts settings accordingly. On that note, you get an LCD screen at the front that gives you an overview of real-time PM2.5, PM10, NO2 levels, fan settings, overall indoor quality, and so much more.

Dyson bundles a remote with the Purifier Cool that attaches to the machine magnetically, and you can control what shows up on the screen via the remote. You can also change the fan mode, set up oscillation, and switch to night mode with the remote. Another unique feature about Dyson's air purifiers is the oscillation mode. The Purifier Cool has 350-degree oscillation, and it does a great job delivering clean air throughout the room.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Then there's the fan. Purified air from the base is sent to the bladeless fan and pushed out via Dyson's Air Multiplier tech. It doesn't look like it, but the purifier pushes out a lot of air if you crank up the fan mode. The machine is sealed to HEPA H13 standards, so the air that comes out of the fan is what's sent from the base, and nothing else.

I used the air purifier in my 300 sq. ft. bedroom for the last six months, and it did a thorough job getting rid of particulate matter — both PM10 and PM2.5 — and other pollutants like NO2 and allergens. I live in a city that doesn't get much in the way of particulate pollution, but there's still a lot of dust and other pollutants, and the Purifier Cool did a phenomenal job getting rid of those. I monitored its efficacy via Xiaomi's PM2.5 air quality monitor and the Laser Egg, and its cleaning performance was in line with what Dyson showcased on the screen.

The air purifier takes 15 to 20 minutes to fully clean the air in a room, and it works best in auto mode. It'll run silent most of the day, but if it detects any pollutants, it kicks the fan into high gear to suck in more air from the room. The fan itself isn't audible most of the time, and only when it goes up to level 5 and above you can hear it. There's also a night mode that is useful if you don't want to be disturbed in the night.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What I like best about the Purifier Cool is the fact that it connects to the Dyson Link app. The air purifier has Wi-Fi connectivity, and you can pair it with Dyson Link, available on Android and iOS. The machine automatically shows up on Dyson Link once you set up the app — it uses Android's nearby devices feature to find the air purifier — and once you pair it, you get detailed insights into the overall air quality in the room where the machine is set up.

Dyson Link shows air quality statistics going back over the course of one week, and you also get to see PM2.5, PM10, volatile organic gases, and nitrous oxide levels. It even highlights the temperature and humidity levels in the room. Without a doubt, Dyson Link is the key differentiator for the brand's air purifiers. It shows meaningful insights, lets you set up schedules with ease, and gives you an effortless way to control the air purifier directly from your phone.

Another standout feature is digital assistant integration. You can connect your Dyson Link account with Google, and doing so allows you to control the Purifier Cool via Google Assistant. You can switch fan modes, turn the purifier on or off, and change fan oscillation directly via Assistant, and it is a nifty addition.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: What needs work

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The main issue with the Purifier Cool is the cost. Coming in at $569, it isn't an affordable product by any stretch of the imagination. That said, you get a lot for your money, and having used three of Dyson's air purifiers for the last two years, I understand the reason for the pricing.

The only thing missing from the purifier is Alexa integration. Dyson added the ability to control the purifier via Google Assistant, but if you use Alexa or Siri instead, you won't be able to do so. And although the name suggests that the purifier can cool a room, that isn't the case in day-to-day use. I used the air purifier in the winter months and it was adequate by itself as the ambient temperature was in the low twenties (72 to 76 degrees Fahrenheit), but anything more than that and you will need an air conditioner.

Finally, Dyson needs to do a better job making filters available for its machines. I run these purifiers for most of the day, and I have to switch out filters once a year. But when I tried to do that for the Pure Humidify + Cool, they weren't available. It's been over two months now, and they haven't been restocked yet. This is an issue considering the machine is only as effective as the filters that are used, and it is an area that Dyson needs to address.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: The competition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

If you're not interested in the additional features on offer with Dyson's machines, you can save a lot of cash and get something like the alternative. Just for purification, Coway's AP-1512HH continues to be a standout choice. It does a great job getting rid of particulate matter and allergens, and at $210, it is less than half of what you're shelling out for the TP07.

Dyson's TP04 is still a great choice in 2022, and it is routinely on sale these days. It has the same design and works in a similar fashion to the TP07, so if you like what you see with Dyson, you should consider the TP04 or any of the older machines.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

You need an air purifier that can thoroughly clean your home

You want a polished design

You need real-time indoor air quality statistics

You're looking for a machine that works well in auto mode

You need Google Assistant integration

You shouldn't buy this if:

You want something on a budget

You need Alexa or Siri integration

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 doesn't change too much over the TP04 that I've used for the last two years, but the fully enclosed design means it does a better job delivering purified air.

Make no mistake; this is one of the best air purifiers you can buy today. The design is elegant, but it is built to last, it does a thorough job getting rid of pollutants and other gases, and it's incredibly easy to set up and use.

The fact that you can control the purifier with your phone or via Google Assistant is a big differentiator, and while it costs a lot of money, you are getting a lot of convenience here. And that makes the Purifier Cool TP07 stand out just that little bit more from its rivals.