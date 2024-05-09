Teenage Engineering CM-15 review: The ultimate portable studio mic

With an aluminum chassis that's built to last and a minimal design aesthetic, the CM-15 is unlike no other studio mic. The portable design makes it easy to take the mic anywhere, you get a good mix of connectivity options, and there's extensive versatility. The built-in battery allows you to record anywhere, and if you don't mind the $1,199 asking figure, this is a standout studio mic.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

In the context of phones, Teenage Engineering is best known for its collaboration with Nothing; the Phone 1 and Phone 2's unique design identity was created by the Swedish brand. And while it teams up with plenty of other brands to design eye-catching products — such as the Playdate handheld console — its main focus is music production gear.

I've always been a fan of Teenage Engineering's Pocket Operator series of miniature synths, and a decade after its launch, the OP-1 continues to be a standout synth. The brand rolled out its field system at the start of last year, introducing a range of devices that are designed for portable use. The CM-15 is a part of that range, which includes a field recorder, mixer, and a lighter OP-1 dubbed the OP-1 Field.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The idea is to be able to create music on the go, and each of the products is designed to work in conjunction with the rest. The CM-15 is particularly notable because of its sheer versatility; you can use it as a traditional studio mic to record vocals or instruments, and there's the ability to connect it to your phone and use it to record audio — this is handy during interviews — and so much more.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Then there's the design. Obviously, design isn't a key consideration when it comes to a mic, but the CM-15 has a minimal aesthetic that differentiates it from other studio mics. The diminutive size makes it a great choice for use on the road; it is about half the size of a phone, and weighs just 132g — no small feat considering it has a built-in battery.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Clearly, a lot of thought went into the design of the CM-15, and the small form factor combined with the anodized aluminum chassis makes it inherently portable and durable. You also get a decent set of accessories in the box; the bundled adapter allows to mount the CM-15 on a tripod with relative ease, and you get a mini-XLR to XLR along with USB-C to USB-C cables and a field pouch with a water-resistant fabric.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design feature I like the most is the built-in kickstand at the back; it allows the mic to stay upright on a desk without having to use a mount. Connectivity is via mini-XLR, 3.5mm, and USB-C, and you can power it via 48V phantom power, USB-C, or use the internal battery. It switches between the three automatically, and there's a tiny LED on the side that serves as a visual indicator for the battery charge level.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Charging the battery takes just over two hours, and you get nearly nine hours of usage between charges — which is more than adequate in this setting.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Other than the power button that's on the left, the only other toggle on the CM-15 is the gain switch; there are three modes available, with the left-most position at 0dB, the middle setting boosting gain by 14dB, and the right-most position increasing it by 32dB.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Coming to the mic itself, the CM-15 includes a 1-inch diaphragm capsule that's manufactured by Peluso Microphones. The sound quality is fantastic; I normally use a Blue Yeti to record audio and the occasional instrument, and the CM-15 is in another league altogether.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The condenser mic has a unidirectional pattern, so it picks up sounds in front of it, and it does a decent job isolating ambient noise. The best part is the versatility; I used the CM-15 for the better part of four months, and in that time, I recorded interviews on the go, plugged it into my phone to record audio, and while it is vastly overkill for this use case, I attended several dozen briefings and meetings with it.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It is outstanding as a studio mic, and the portability gives it a distinct edge. Coming in at $1,199, the CM-15 is several magnitudes costlier than most products in this category, but if you want a high-quality studio mic with a durable design that can be used anywhere, it is a great choice.