EarFun UBOOM L review: This is one LOUD speaker

The EarFun UBOOM L is constructed well and the audio sounds extremely balanced. What really makes a statement is just how loud this speaker gets. You won't find the need to charge it very often, thanks to the 16-hour battery life. It has all the right ports and a great price, but it's missing a custom EQ so you can't tweak the sound profile to your liking.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Gone are the days when Anker Soundcore and JBL used to dominate the Bluetooth speaker market. A lot of affordable brands have cropped up with fantastic offerings in recent years. EarFun doesn't usually dabble in speakers, but the brand has decided to give it a try anyway.

The EarFun UBOOM L is an outdoor speaker with plastic bits and a very sturdy body that's built to endure. On paper, it checks all the right boxes. However, we all know that these specs don't always translate into the same thing in real life.

After testing the EarFun Air S earbuds, I was in high spirits and my expectations were high. Happily, I wasn't disappointed by the new EarFun UBOOM L speaker. I wouldn't say that it's mind-blowingly good, not when products from JBL, Ultimate Ears, and Tribit still exist.

As always, money changes things. When price is taken into consideration, EarFun has a lot going for it. Does that mean that you should buy this speaker over bigger, more well-established brands? The answer might surprise you.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EarFun released the UBOOM L Bluetooth speaker in September 2022. You can purchase it for $80 from Amazon or EarFun's own website. Although it would have been really cool, there aren't any other color variants beyond the basic black option.

Today's best EarFun UBOOM L deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $79.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

The good

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

At first glance, the EarFun UBOOM L doesn't look very impressive. It has all those rubbery bits and bobs that feel a bit funny and cheap. When you look at the body, things start to look a lot better. The rugged body has a premium finish that rounds off the overall appearance of the sturdy Bluetooth speaker.

I really appreciate the buttons on the top. Although there are a lot of them, they make life very easy. Each one of the six buttons is clearly visible despite being the same silicone-black as parts of the speaker, and there's a tiny white LED indicator on top of each one as well.

EarFun's speaker produces full-bodied audio with super clear high and mid notes.

EarFun outfitted the UBOOM L outdoor speaker with two full-range 14W drivers. These dual 55mm drivers work ferociously to push out some seriously loud audio. The 28W UBOOM L speaker is tuned by Olaf Lubanski, a music producer and audiophile who owns the YouTube channel called Oluv's Gadgets. Olaf carefully tuned the UBOOM L so that the sound doesn't crack at high volume levels and there's no distortion of any sort.

When I put it to the test, I was very satisfied with the sound profile. EarFun's speaker produces full-bodied audio with super clear high and mid notes. There are several different modes built-in and they are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Paired with the AUX in jack and the built-in mic, the UBOOM L is very versatile.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Music playback is a treat and doesn't disappoint, no matter how high you turn up the volume. But this speaker is also fantastic for cinematic experiences. I binge-watched all four seasons of Stranger Things and the experience was unreal. It goes without saying that Stranger Things has a part to play there, but also kudos to EarFun for crafting such a great outdoor speaker that also works brilliantly as a home audio speaker.

If you get two of these babies, Stereo Pairing syncs them to create a wonderful auditory setup. The UBOOM L Bluetooth speaker also has Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in mic, which is handy for answering calls hands-free or talking to your virtual assistant of choice.

When you're on the go, the UBOOM L has a 5,200mAh battery backup that lasts for about 16 hours. And of course, you also get modern USB-C charging with a cable included in the box. There's a 3.5mm audio input jack beside the Type-C port, both sealed tightly under the waterproof flap.

The heavy-duty IP67 water and dust resistance is the cherry on top. This speaker sounds great, it's convenient to use, it has a great battery life, and you can chuck it around in sand and water. It really goes to show that EarFun went the extra mile and didn't cheap out.

The bad

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EarFun and Olaf did a great job with the UBOOM L speaker and its tuning. However, not having access to a customizable equalizer is a potential dealbreaker for many. Folks like to mess around with the sound profile and change things up to better suit their ears. There's no companion app with a custom EQ available for the EarFun speaker, which is a bummer.

Even if EarFun's built-in sound presets are great, giving the consumers the freedom to tweak the audio as they please goes a long way. For instance, even though the sound balance is good enough, I can see some people wanting punchier bass. Sound is a very subjective thing, so brands should try to empower their users and enable them to personalize it to their liking.

Not having access to a customizable equalizer is a potential dealbreaker for many.

Apart from the lack of an Android or iOS app, I do have one more complaint. The EarFun UBOOM L is quite heavy, but it doesn't have a strap to carry it. Ironically, it's designed for outdoor use primarily — therefore the rugged build and IP67 water and dust-proofing. EarFun should have thought of that and added a lanyard hole at the very least.

Also, this isn't really an issue but more of a personal wish. I am a sucker for RGB and clean aesthetics. EarFun, if you're reading this, I hope your next speaker has a bit more pizzazz. I'm not asking for the flashy business we saw on the Tribit XSound Mega, although that would be amazing. Something as subtle as the ring-shaped RGB light on the Huawei Sound Joy would help spruce up the UBOOM L speaker. Please and thank you!

Competition

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL is a fierce contender in the realm of Bluetooth speakers. When looking at the sub-$100 range, the JBL Flip 6 is a great alternative for the EarFun UBOOM L. It's available in a range of six fun shades and comes with the bread and butter of all great Bluetooth speakers: USB-C charging, 12 hours of playback, IPX7 waterproofing, and PartyBoost stereo pairing. Although it doesn't have an AUX port though, JBL's offering has a companion app to go with it.

For unapologetically loud and boisterous sound, check out the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. The UE Boom 3 sports an IP67 water and dustproof rating and comes in four slick shades. Ultimate Ears uses the PARTYUP stereo linking feature to pair two of the same speakers. The Boom 3 speaker lasts for 15 hours, but it uses an outdated micro-USB port for charging and there's no 3.5mm audio jack either.

If you're looking for robust party speakers that make a statement, the Tronsmart T7 and HUAWEI Sound Joy speakers are both solid picks as well. Apart from robust water and dust-proofing and long-lasting batter lives, these Bluetooth speakers also sport ambient RGB lighting on top.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You should buy this speaker if...

You want a multipurpose speaker for indoor and outdoor use

You need excellent battery and charging specs

You're looking for something heavy-duty with both water and dust resistance

You need an3.5mm AUX input jack

You shouldn't buy this speaker if...

You need a custom EQ and companion app

You'd like to have something with a carrying strap

EarFun competes valiantly with the industry bigwigs. The UBOOM L speaker isn't a fancy Aston Martin or a BMW, it's a Ford. It is the working person's Bluetooth speaker. This robust audio accessory is loud, boisterous, and genuinely fabulous. It's a little rough around the edges and clearly not meant to be high-end, but it sounds really, really good.

The price tag may not be daringly competitive, but you actually get more features compared to some of the alternatives. Would I recommend friends and family to pick up the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth speaker if they asked? Absolutely. There's nothing to go wrong, minus the nonexistent companion app.

Trust Olaf, he clearly knows what he's doing.