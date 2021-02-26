Former Android Central Grand Poobah Phil Nickinson is running the ship over at our sister site WhatToWatch.com these days. He joins Daniel, Jerry, and Ara for a survey of what's happening in the streaming video service world. The crew also have some follow up on Android 12 Developer Preview and the first Pixel 5a leaks.
Links:
- Disney+ Star launches internationally — here's what you need to know | Android Central
- Disney+ now has nearly 95 million paid subscribers globally | Android Central
- The Disney Plus price increase is coming to your country soon, subscribe now | Android Central
- Disney Plus reaches a new gear internationally with the launch of Star | WhatToWatch
- Monica Rambeau's 'WandaVision' glow up | WhatToWatch
- 'WandaVision': What's the deal with Agatha Harkness? | WhatToWatch
- The frustrating subtlety of WandaVision on Disney Plus | WhatToWatch
- Android 12: Everything you need to know! | Android Central
- Android 12's biggest feature is hidden in plain sight, and could change messaging in a big way | Android Central
- Android 12 Developer Preview hands-on: The best is yet to come | Android Central
- The first Android 12 Developer Preview is here with a focus on visual changes and improvements to notifications | Android Central
- Here are the first images of the Google Pixel 5a and it looks very familiar | Android Central
- Orwell's Animal Farm - Apps on Google Play
