It was Google's time to shine as they officially unveiled Pixel 5, Nest Audio, and Chromecast with Google TV. Daniel Bader, Hayato Huseman, Art Wagoner, and Joe Maring convene for a discussion about these new gadgets as we roll full stream ahead into Techtober.
Links:
- Everything Google announced at its Pixel 5 event in one place
- The Pixel 5 is Google's answer to the iPhone 12, and it looks really great
- Here's why Google gave up the flagship race with the Pixel 5 | Android Central
- Google announces the Nest Audio, a Google Home successor for 2020 | Android Central
- Chromecast with Google TV: What you need to know about Google's answer to Roku and Apple TV
Sponsors:
