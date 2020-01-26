It's a precarious balance between security, privacy, and convenience. A report from Reuters that Apple dropped plans for end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups after the FBI complained helps frame a conversation between Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Martonik, and Daniel Bader about the differences in approach between iOS and Android backup strategies. High value hacking targets such as Jeff Bezos also highlight security vulnerabilities.

The crew also discuss backlash against Sonos regarding use of legacy products along side newer devices. Finally, they look at a leak of Android's competitor to AirDrop: Nearby Sharing.

