With just a week until the official day of Black Friday, that means that there are a TON of deals out there that you can buy right this very minute. There are already plenty of sales live at retailers such as Best Buy, Dell, and Target, just to name a few — including plenty of deals on new TVs at various price points.
With movie theaters being one of the last places anyone wants to visit in 2020, it's even more essential to have a stellar TV at home. If you're missing the cinematic feel of the theater and looking to upgrade your TV soon, right now is when you should be looking! To make your search just a bit easier, we've gathered nine of the best early Black Friday TV deals around at various retailers for our list below, including models by LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.
Black Friday TV deals
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $198 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4) | $249.99 at Best Buy
TCL's 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner.
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $1,899.99 at Best Buy
Save $600 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
Samsung 2020 QLED 8K UHD Smart TV (Q800T Series) | Up to $2,500 off at Dell
Samsung's 8K 2020 Smart TV 8800T Series is now discounted by up to $2,500 at Dell. This TV is available in sizes 65-inch, 75-inch, and 82-inches.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $1,000 off at Dell
You can save up to $1,000 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $1,997.99.
LG OLED TVs
An LG OLED TV delivers the absolute best picture you'll find on any TV. With built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you'll be able to quickly search for your favorite shows and movies, and LG's WebOS turns your everyday TV-viewing experience into a truly beautiful one.
