What you need to know
- Samsung could launch a 5G variant of the mid-range Galaxy A71 in the U.S later this year.
- Along with the Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung is also working on a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy A51.
- There is no word yet on when the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G will go official.
Last week, a report published by the folks over at SamMobile had claimed that Samsung is working on a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy A51. Now, a new report from SamMobile suggests the 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 could be US-bound.
As per the report, Samsung has started working on two new variants of the Galaxy A71 – SM-A716U and SM-A716U1. While the former is expected to be carrier-locked, the latter will be an unlocked version of the phone. At this point, however, there is no information on which U.S. carrier will be selling the mid-range 5G smartphone.
The first evidence of the phone's existence had surfaced two months back, although at that time the phone was expected to be meant for the Chinese market only. Unlike the 4G variant of the Galaxy A71, which runs on an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, the Galaxy A71 5G is expected to be powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 980 chipset.
While no evidence is available currently, it is certainly possible that the Galaxy A51 5G may also make its way to the U.S. later this year. Both the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G will likely be significantly more affordable than the current 5G phones that Samsung sells in the U.S.
