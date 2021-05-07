Best answer: No. Unless you have access to mmWave 5G, cable internet will be faster. For some rural customers, though, 5G may be the best option.

Do you have mmWave coverage?

For most of us, 5G is not better than cable for home internet, but it's a great second option for a select few. If you've moved to a new home, you likely only have one option for wired high-speed internet, and that's cable. A good cable modem paired with a great Wi-FI 6 router can deliver very fast download speeds with good ping times, but it's far from perfect. Still, a 5G connection with a good signal can deliver comparable download speeds with improved upload speeds as long as you've got coverage.

Cable requires a coaxial cable to be run from your house or apartment to a utility pole or distribution box. While these cables are fairly robust, every connection is a potential point of failure, and if something goes wrong, it can be hard to get it fixed. 5G removes that point of failure, and your modem only needs to connect to the tower. If something goes wrong with the connection, the ISP can sort it out at the source rather than checking dozens of connection points for hours.

One place where cable has a serious advantage is speed. If you've been following 5G deployment news, you may have seen carriers like Verizon touting amazing download speeds well over 1Gbps, but these results are the best-case scenario. While a great mmWave connection can deliver these speeds, most of us won't get that level of coverage in our homes. Even Verizon, with its Ultra-Wideband (UWB) mmWave 5G network, tells customers only to expect speeds from 300Mbps to 1Gbps.

When it comes to pure speed, cable will be able to deliver a more consistent connection. Still, most of us can get by just fine on the lower-end 300Mbps of Verizon 5G or the 100Mbps on T-Mobile 5G. These 5G connections also have better upload speeds which is important for content creators that need large uploads to finish on time.