Having dispatched the Rams in clinical fashion last weekend, Kyler Murray and co will be looking to once again underline their growing reputation as the league's team to beat.
Read on for full details on how to watch 49ers vs Cardinals, no matter where you are in the world.
The 49ers will be hoping for more of the same from Murray, who completed 24 of his 32 passes for 268 yards, with two touchdowns, adding a further 39 yards on the ground, ensuring Arizona hold the mantle as the lone unbeaten team in the NFL.
The Redbirds today come up against a 49ers side laid low by big injuries with rookie quarterback Trey Lance set to start thanks to a crisis that has claimed key men George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Despite making an impressive appearance stepping in for Garoppolo for the 49ers during their 28-21 defeat to the Seawahks in Game Week 4, it looks like a tough assignment for Lance who would come up against a defense that forced two turnovers against the Rams last weekend.
Read on as we explain below how to get a 49ers vs Cardinals live stream for Sunday's game.
49ers vs Cardinals: Where and when?
These two teams meet at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEDT
Watch 49ers vs Cardinals online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching 49ers vs Cardinals but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch 49ers vs Cardinals online in the US
This fixture is set to start at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, with Fox holding the broadcast rights.
If you have Fox as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream 49ers vs Cardinals live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately, this match isn't one of those games getting the live treatment.
Help is at hand however for UK viewers, via the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service.
Its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
The 49ers vs Cardinals game kicks off at 9.25pm BST on Sunday evening.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream 49ers vs Cardinals live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick off for this game for Canucks is at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.
Live stream 49ers vs Cardinals in Australia for FREE
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then the great news is that it's available to watch free to air via the Seven Network and it's online streaming service 7 Mate.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 7.25am AEST on Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.