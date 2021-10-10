Having dispatched the Rams in clinical fashion last weekend, Kyler Murray and co will be looking to once again underline their growing reputation as the league's team to beat.

Read on for full details on how to watch 49ers vs Cardinals, no matter where you are in the world.

The 49ers will be hoping for more of the same from Murray, who completed 24 of his 32 passes for 268 yards, with two touchdowns, adding a further 39 yards on the ground, ensuring Arizona hold the mantle as the lone unbeaten team in the NFL.

The Redbirds today come up against a 49ers side laid low by big injuries with rookie quarterback Trey Lance set to start thanks to a crisis that has claimed key men George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite making an impressive appearance stepping in for Garoppolo for the 49ers during their 28-21 defeat to the Seawahks in Game Week 4, it looks like a tough assignment for Lance who would come up against a defense that forced two turnovers against the Rams last weekend.

Read on as we explain below how to get a 49ers vs Cardinals live stream for Sunday's game.

49ers vs Cardinals: Where and when?

These two teams meet at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEDT

Watch 49ers vs Cardinals online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching 49ers vs Cardinals but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

