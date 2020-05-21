While everyone is stuck at home, many YouTube channels are seeing higher viewing figures than ever before. If you have considered becoming a professional video maker, now is the time to act. The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube helps you get started, with 10 courses from top instructors. It's worth $1,592, but you can get the training now for just $39.99.
YouTube has always been a great place to build an audience or promote a brand. But to make a mark, you need to understand the fundamentals of filmmaking and how to promote your content. This bundle provides the perfect introduction with 50 hours of instruction.
Along the way, you learn how to edit videos with Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Camtasia. You also learn how to optimize your videos for search, take advantage of YouTube recommendations, and monetize your content through sponsorship. The training even looks at how you can turn YouTube into a sales funnel for your service or product.
You'll learn from some of the brightest minds of digital marketing and commerce. The roster includes Chris Haroun, who is the top-selling business teacher on Udemy, and Bryan Guerra, a digital marketing expert who has taught over 333k students.
Order now for just $39.99 to get lifetime access to their knowledge, and save over $1,500 on the training.
