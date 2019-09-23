Today is a big day for the Galaxy Note 10 series. Exactly one month ago, the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G were released out into the wild.

The Note 10 lineup gets a lot of things right and represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in late-2019. The phones aren't perfect, but they certainly have more reasons to like them than not.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of the earliest adopters of the Note 10 have to say about the phone 30 days in.

o4liberty

Today is 30 days with my note 10 plus and I couldn't be happier. This device had exceeded my expectations with top notch performance IMHO. How is everyone else's note performing for then?

antman451

Pretty awesome so far from me.

bandofbrothers2112

Picked mine up on launch date too. No issues and definitely no buyers remorse. Happy days. ;)

rabernet

I'm even happier with it, now that I got confirmation from Verizon that they were giving me the full trade in value of $450 for my Note 8 (which had a small cracked area by the camera). But yes, I love this phone - no regrets - and I waited until the LAST hours of pre-order to actually pull the trigger. I had planned to pass this year. Once I figured out my monthly payments actually worked...

What about you? 30 days later, how's your Note 10 holding up?

