Today is a big day for the Galaxy Note 10 series. Exactly one month ago, the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G were released out into the wild.
The Note 10 lineup gets a lot of things right and represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in late-2019. The phones aren't perfect, but they certainly have more reasons to like them than not.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of the earliest adopters of the Note 10 have to say about the phone 30 days in.
What about you? 30 days later, how's your Note 10 holding up?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.