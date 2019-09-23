Today is a big day for the Galaxy Note 10 series. Exactly one month ago, the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G were released out into the wild.

The Note 10 lineup gets a lot of things right and represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in late-2019. The phones aren't perfect, but they certainly have more reasons to like them than not.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of the earliest adopters of the Note 10 have to say about the phone 30 days in.