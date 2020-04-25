Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. While no one is accessing airport lounges right now (let alone airports in general) due to a global pandemic, travel will return in the months ahead. Airport lounge access is crucial for many travelers, either to relax before a journey ahead or to stay productive and get work done.

American's Admirals Club lounges are currently either shut down or open with significantly reduced service, depending on the location. However, when people start taking to the skies again, the best ways to access Admirals Clubs is through one specific credit card — the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49% In fact, this is the only card that can get you into Admirals Clubs. While it does come with a $450 annual fee, the lounge access makes it a card to seriously consider. Why this card is a winner If you can't get access to an Admiral Club from elite status or the class of service you're flying, one option is to purchase a membership. Here is annual pricing broken down by AAdvantage level:

1. Cheaper than paying for an Admirals Club membership However, the best way to guarantee entry into Admirals Clubs is to have the Citi AAdvantage Executive card. You'd actually save money by having the card versus paying for any of the membership options. For instance, say you were considering purchasing an Admirals Club membership as a general AAdvantage member (no elite status). Instead of paying $650 for access per year, you'd be better off applying for the Citi Executive card and paying $450 per year, plus getting other credit card-specific perks. The card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 AAdvantage miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening, worth $700, based on TPG's most recent valuations. 2. Authorized user access