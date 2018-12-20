Amazon has the Piper Minecraft Raspberry Pi Computer Kit on sale for $150. A brief pricing error actually brought it as low as $41 yesterday, but I'd be surprised if those purchases were completely honored. The drop to $150 is already the best price we've ever seen, beating out all the deals we've shared this year so far. The kit normally sells for around $250 or more.

With this kit, your child can solve puzzles in the Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft by building their very own computer from start to finish. Once that's done, they can keep building power-ups within the game by using physical controls, switches, buttons, and lights. It's perfect for kids ages 7 to 13.

This kit rocks because it combines the technology and fun that children love with hands-on learning, which is not something that can often be said when it comes to hours of watching YouTube Kids or Spongebob. It introduces them to coding, programming, and building in a way that keeps their attention and focus. One reviewer said, "My son hates school and says he hates to learn. But he LOVES his PIPER and doesn't realize how much he is learning."

Remember when you used to tear the remote apart, and then put it back together, just to see how it worked? This kit is kind of like that, but your kids will be guided through the whole process with step-by-step instructions. It comes with a handcrafted wooden computer case with HD LCD display, a functioning computer running on a Raspberry Pi 3 project board, a ton of electronic gadgets like buzzers and lights, cables, a laminated blueprint with assembly instructions, a USB mouse, an 8GB SD card, and a custom Raspberry Pi Edition of Minecraft. It's Wi-Fi enabled and has free automatic level updates as well.

