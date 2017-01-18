Here we go! (not quite yet for Android users, though...)
Super Mario Run is finally here, seeing a release in over 150 countries through the iOS App Store.
Super Mario Run was first announced by Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind the most iconic character in video games history, at Apple's event back in September, where the game was revealed as an iOS exclusive at launch and demoed live on stage.
What's it all about? What's this I hear about it requiring a constant online connection? How much does it cost? When's it coming to Android?
You've got questions, we've got answers! Here's what we know so far.
What is Super Mario Run?
Super Mario Run marks everyone's favorite turtle-stomping plumber's first appearance on a mobile device — aside from the Game Boy, of course.
It features everything that makes Super Mario so great — the fast-paced and skillful gameplay, the coin collecting, the familiar enemies — with a control scheme that's optimized for smartphones so that you can play it with one hand. As the name implies, Mario runs automatically, but you'll need your wits about you to time your jumps right to stomp enemies, avoid obstacles, and collect more coins and collectibles than you can shake a stick at. It's currently exclusive to iOS, so if you want to learn more check out the excellent coverage from our pals over at iMore.
Man, I love Mario! Is it just like the games I played as a kid?
Mmm, yes and no. I guess it depends which Mario games you played as a kid. All the classic enemies and characters are here, and the graphics and game physics are styled after the New Super Mario games for the Nintendo Wii and DS systems so expect to use plenty of wall and spin jumps. It all makes for a good balance of the classic side-scrolling Mario fun you know and love, with a bunch of newly-added features to increase replayability. There are three modes of gameplay: World Tour, Toad Rally, and kingdom building.
World Tour is the single player mode, featuring 24 levels spread out over six worlds, with each world featuring a boss battle at the end. Each level features challenge coins, powerups, and secrets that require you to experiment and take chances to explore.
Toad Rally is the multiplayer aspect of the game, where you challenge real-life opponents to races through levels, where a combination of speed, accuracy, and collecting coins is required to secure a victory. Win and you'll impress toads who will come chill at your Mushroom Kingdom. Lose, and toads will leave your kingdom for greener pastures.
Which brings us to the final aspect of the game: kingdom building. What's the point of collecting coins if you can't spend it on anything cool? You'll need to stock up on coins as well as keep a steady stable of toads around to be able to upgrade and decorate your kingdom. There's a lot to unpack here, with some buildings unlocking special mini-games, while others attract characters such as Luigi, Yoshi, and Princess Peach to your kingdom, unlocking them as playable characters with their own unique special abilities.
Altogether, it seems like Nintendo has done its homework to create a smartphone game that rewards repeat playing, offers some level of multiplayer fun, and includes world building features to keep us coming back for more. All that, wrapped in the cozy nostalgia of everything that makes Mario great!
Ok, that's all good, but how much does it cost?
Super Mario Run is a free download for iOS, but you only get to play through the first world before you're required to pay $9.99 to unlock the rest of the game. We're expecting to see a similar price point when the game is eventually released on the Google Play Store.
When will it be available for Android?
After a solid month waiting period, Nintendo announced that the game will launch on Android in March. We don't have a specific date, which is unfortunate, but at least we now know that Apple's exclusive deal will come to an end roughly three months after the game launched.
One thing that's expected to stick around when the game comes to Android is its dependency on a data connection to run. Super Mario Run requires an always-on internet connection to play, meaning if you're away from Wi-Fi or in a spotty mobile network, no Mario for you.
In a great interview with Mashable, Miyamoto explained Nintendo's justification for the always-on connection, which also touched on the reasoning of launching for iOS before tackling an Android release:
For us, we view our software as being a very important asset for us. And also for consumers who are purchasing the game, we want to make sure that we're able to offer it to them in a way that the software is secure, and that they're able to play it in a stable environment.
We wanted to be able to leverage that network connection with all three of the Super Mario Run modes to keep all of the modes functioning together and offering the game in a way that keeps the software secure. This is something that we want to continue to work on as we continue to develop the game.
But actually, the security element is one of the reasons that we decided to go with iPhone and iOS first. So this is just — based on the current development environment — a requirement that's been built into the game to support security and the fact that the three different modes are connecting to the network and interacting with one another.
These comments point out a few things we already know — that many developers find it easier to develop titles for iOS first, partially because of the diversity of devices running Android which can cause security and device compatibility headaches, but also because Apple's closed app ecosystem provides much more control over piracy concerns.
Considering again that this is Nintendo's real first foray into mobile gaming (besides Miitomo, which isn't really a game), it obviously took its time to make sure it does a proper release for Android the right way the first time.
Well, what if I just try and sideload the app from an unofficial source?
We strongly recommend waiting until Nintendo officially releases Super Mario Run for Android. This game is projected to become one of the most popular mobile games of 2017 — perhaps even surpassing Pokemon Go — which means it's ripe for hackers and scammers to get crafty and try and trick folks into downloading malicious or compromised apps for their own nefarious purposes.
We know it's hard to be patient, but it's probably not worth compromising the security of your device for Super Mario's sake.
Android Gaming
Reader comments
Super Mario Run on Android: What we know so far
And you b1tches stil b1tching about pokemon, how hillarious
It sucks. IN MY OPINION. . .But definitely sucks.
I tried it on my friends. Looks good and is fun too. Will buy when it comes to Android.
They gave it to crApple first, and I always have to have an internet connection to play? Pass. Doesn't look all that great anyway. I'll play my old Game Boy Color before I pick this up. My 4 yr old found that laying in a drawer in the entertainment stand and he loves it. He calls it "the little computer I can play Mario on!", it's adorable, lol
Who cares wether or not Super Mario Run comes to Android? Let them keep the overrated Super Mario Run on the limited, restrictive and overrated and crappy iOS, Mario doesn't belong on a superior and the most world's most popular and advanced OS in Android. iPhone is for bimbos and chavs while Android is for smart people.
Wow. This sure sounds like sour grapes. C'mon, people. Do we really need to do this? Why call people names for their OS choice? It really comes off as immature. If you are trying to say Android Users are superior, but act like a child, your point is lost. I use Android currently but am begging you to stop defending my choice like this.
Based on your description you must be an iPhone user. Anyone who belittles someone because of their operating system of choice is a chav and an idiot.
I'm a former iPhone user and am glad I'm not anymore. It's a ****** and boring platform, Nintendo and Apple deserve one another and Mario doesn't belong on a sophisticated and superior platform like Android. Android is for smart people who value control and iPhone is for kids, dumb people and chavs, I stand by my comment. We don't need Mario on our platform. As Android users we are superior to those who use iOS.
This is you acting as a ****(thinking as superior). Well you know what happens when you get too much prude. (Hint : not good)
Edit, wow my word got censored. I meant certain German party that rose during the 1930s
Using Android that someone else built for you is for kids, dumb people and chavs. People who want a sophisticated and superior version build it themselves from code.
See how horrible and ignorant that looks? Don't be that guy.
You know that's not the case with Android being so superior and rightfully dominating the world which makes Android users superior to those who use iOS which are kids, teenagers hipsters and bimbos and dummies you know the computer illiterate and most Android fans here agree with me. I stand by my previous comment.
I like you jerry.
Today being forced to use an iphone for work and preferring iPads as tablets pays off, loaded it to both devices. My pixel xl is going to feel slightly ignored for the next few days lol
From a business perspective it would probably be quote lucrative, but from a gamer's perspective it doesn't offer anything compelling, with the best thing being the multiplayer aspect of it.
Also, I know Mario would have inelastic demand, but if the price was 4.99 or even 7.99 they would probably get a lot more consumers. With a $10 pricing I'd imagine a lot of potential payers would just be completely turned off from it.
Would be great to see Super Mario Run for Android. With the amount of $ Nintendo is pulling in from this game, shouldn't be long before we see Super Mario Run on Google Play.
Looks fun but probably not gonna buy it for $10. You can get some good emulators in the app store to play all the original mario games you want for free.
Why do they always release crap for iOS first when Android is the dominating operating system?
Security concerns and a lucrative agreement with Apple are the main reasons. Businesses are for profit enterprises, after all is said and done.
In this case, read the article. In other cases, iOS is generally easier to code for and profit from due to the lower amount of piracy
In Nintendo's case it makes a lot of sense. They've always been a Japan first company and iPhones dominate in Japan. Just think of all the bugs that'll be worked out by the time we get it. I mean that'll introduce new bugs too but at least the "new app" ones well largely be gone.
It's number wont surpass Pokemon Go in 2016 unless they can manage to get a proper version on android in the VERY near future.
If only gamers knew how much pirates hurt them. Any time a game is expensive or has too many in game purchases, whatever the case, the community flips on the developer, yet never thinks to get onto the dicks who steal the games while we do it the right way.
I don't get how piracy is a reason for not launching it on Android, shouldn't the always-on connection detect piracy?
Yeah, I am not sure there is much merit in that statement. There are a billion Android users out there. If several million or several hundred million people end up playing this game legitimately how much money could Nintendo really lose from pirates, many of whom would not pay for the game if they couldn't get it free? None of the people I talk to in my life have any idea how to even sideload an app. The number of people that pirate a game like this vs the average person is probably tiny. Plus the people who pirate on Android are the same type of people who will jailbreak and pirate on iOS which is a thing that Nintendo seems to think doesn't happen for some reason..
Not quite, there's reliable statistics that show piracy on Android is way more common than on iOS and thus the latter is more profitable for devs. It's MUCH more easy to sideload an apk than jailbreak your iPhone (if there's even a jailbreak for whichever version is current at any time), plus the internet connection is required to check pirated copies anyway
I don't understand it either. Since it can't be that much extra work to port the code over to Android, so the cost to develop it would be minimal. So their thinking should be about how much money they are missing out by not releasing it on Android. It backwards to think of them losing money from what is essentially $0. They can really only gain money.
Simply because Android can be hacked easily. Very easily.
"perhaps even surpassing Pokemon Go"
Remember how many Pokemon Go articles we had to endure?
Yep, that line was just a warning of what is to come.
I get people love Pokemon and Mario, but holy crap...do we really need to freak out over a game genre that pretty much died out a few years ago? When is the last time people said Temple Run was a great game? It's one of the laziest types of games to make.
Eh, I can't say Mario is a game that has died out. Mario games are still very popular even though they aren't made anymore. Heck, from time to time I load up my old Nintendo, Super Nintendo and let my kids play them, plus a handful of other games just to get them to see as a kid what I kind of game system when I was a kid played. They actually like the systems.
No, no, not that Mario has died out. That's not what I meant. This isn't Mario (other than having the Mario characters and theme). It's an endless runner. You can't stop running. You'll be doing levels over and over and over again because you weren't fast enough to jump or use a power to get past an obstacle. Stupid and lazy way to pad out a game knowing players will constantly be dying.
Ok. I see what you are saying.
Excuse me, I play Canabalt regularly. Thank you.
Canabalt is really good. And the music when he's running faster. No running games like it
Pepperidge Farms remembers.