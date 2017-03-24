One of the best mid-range phones of the year is coming to the U.S. at the end of March.

When we first picked up the Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress, it was very clear that under Lenovo, the Plus version of Motorola's venerable mid-range darling was meant to stand on its own in 2017. While it resembles the smaller, cheaper G5, it has a completely different build and set of internals, and it's one of the more exciting mid-range devices to launch so far this year.

And now we know when it will hit the market.

The company has announced that the Moto G5 Plus will come to the U.S. on March 31 starting at $229 for the 2GB/32GB version. There will also be a 4GB/64GB model for $299. Pre-orders for both variants begin March 24, and the phone will be available at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Costco, Flash Wireless, Fry's, Motorola.com, Newegg, Republic Wireless, Target, Ting, and Walmart. The phone is unlocked and works with all four major U.S. carriers.

Moto G5 Plus specs

The phone will also be available through Amazon's Prime Exclusive program, which discounts a select set of devices in exchange for a modicum of pre-loaded Amazon software and a lockscreen ad experience that pushes Amazon's commerce agenda. We think it's a pretty good compromise, and if you're looking to get what appears to be the best mid-range phone of the year for less, this is likely the way to do it. If you're into that idea, Amazon has the 2GB/32GB model for $184.99, while the 4GB/64GB version goes for $239.99, a $60 discount from the MSRP.

Motorola, on the other hand, will allow a certain amount of customization with its Moto G5 Plus (the regular Moto G5 isn't coming to the U.S. at all) through its own e-commerce store. The phone is available in two colors, Lunar gray and Fine Gold (though a blue model has been rumored).

Will you be buying the Moto G5 Plus when it goes on sale?

