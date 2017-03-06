A top 5 list doesn't tell the whole story, but it's still interesting.
Google Play has been around for five years now — a surprisingly long time — and to celebrate, Google has compiled multiple lists of the top five pieces of content in each part of the store. Games, apps, songs, albums, movies and books are the big categories here, and the lists round out just about as you'd expect.
Top installed games
- Candy Crush Saga
- Subway Surfers
- Temple Run 2
- Despicable Me
- Clash of Clans
Top installed apps (not including pre-installed apps)
- Facebook Messenger
- Pandora Radio
- Snapchat
Top selling songs
- Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
- Lorde - Royals
- Taylor Swift - Blank Space
- Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
- Pharrell Williams - Happy
Top selling albums
- Adele - 25
- Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)
- Taylor Swift - 1989
- Drake - If You're Reading This It's Too Late
- Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp A Butterfly
Top selling movies
- The Interview
- Frozen
- Deadpool
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Guardians of the Galaxy
Top selling books
- Fifty Shades of Grey, by E L James
- The Hunger Games trilogy, by Suzanne Collins
- A Game of Thrones, by George RR Martin
- The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green
- Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn
Do any of the top charts stand out to you? Everything seems about as you'd think if you were asked blind what would top the list on the Play Store. If you want to download any of this top content for yourself, Google Play has a handy page with all of it in one place.
Reader comments
The Interview came out at number one movie? That one is a bit surprising.
I think it was offered as a free movie at one point.
MMLP2 made the top 5? That's cool.
The installed games and apps is kinda expected though.
I honestly expected pokemon go to be on there because it's all I ever bloody heard about...
5 years. It has not been released long enough, I imagine.
Neither was Snapchat
Snapchat has been on android for 4 and half years though
10/29/12 vs. 7/6/16 for the release dates.
I expected Angry birds for sure. Not top 5? That doesn't sound right.