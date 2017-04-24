LG G6 comes with attractive pricing and a slew of launch-day offers.

The LG G6 is now official in India, with the phone set to go on sale starting tomorrow exclusively on Amazon India for ₹51,990 ($805). LG is obviously targeting the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with its flagship, and the pricing reflects that. The Indian variant of the G6 comes with a 32-bit Quad DAC and 64GB storage, and is ₹6,000 ($95) less than the Galaxy S8. When seen against the Galaxy S8+, which is retailing for ₹64,900 ($1,005), the G6 turns out to be an even better deal.

After the debacle that was the LG G5, LG went back to the drawing board for the G6, and the result is a handset that is stunning. The G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD display with an 18:9 ratio and DolbyVision HDR certification, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, Quad DAC, dual 13MP cameras at the back, 5MP front shooter, USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

In addition to the aggressive pricing, LG is incentivizing the launch of the G6 with several cashback offers. HDFC and SBI credit card holders buying the phone on Amazon India will be eligible for ₹10,000 in cash back, and those buying the phone from offline stores will receive up to ₹7,000 if they purchase the G6 before May 1. LG is also offering a 50% discount on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 for those pre-ordering the device from its website or through offline retailers.

What do you guys think of the pricing for the LG G6? Anyone interested in picking one up?

See at LG India