Huawei P10 and P10 Plus break cover ahead of their official debut.

Press renders of the Huawei P10 have leaked ahead of its official unveil at Mobile World Congress, courtesy of Evan Blass. The images highlight an interesting design change from the Huawei P9 in the form of a home button at the front, which is likely to feature an embedded fingerprint sensor. Round the back, the phone sports the now-familiar Leica dual-camera setup, with the overall design remaining largely intact.

Huawei P10 in (left to right) blue, gold, and green. pic.twitter.com/Li1jh55Y46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 16, 2017

Current leaks suggest the Huawei P10 will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display, the HiSilicon Kirin 960 (the SoC powering the Mate 9), USB-C, 4GB of RAM as standard along with 32GB and 64GB storage options, and a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei is also said to be mulling a P10 Plus that will feature a 5.5-inch dual-curved QHD display along with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone is expected to feature the same hardware as the standard P10, with the main difference being the curved display and the lack of a home button up front.