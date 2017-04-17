HTC is serving up exciting discounts in its Easter sale.

HTC is running a week-long Easter sale that sees the HTC U Ultra discounted to $599, a $150 price cut. HTC's latest handset doesn't quite manage to live up to expectations owing to the average camera and lack of a headphone jack, but at $600, it becomes a much more palatable option. The discount is valid on all three color options of the HTC U Ultra, and whatever its deficiencies, the phone looks absolutely stunning in the Sapphire Blue hue.

HTC is also knocking down the price of last year's HTC 10 by a full $200, with the handset now available for $499. Meanwhile, the One A9 is available for $199, and the Bolt is also on sale for $450, a $150 discount.

HTC is rumored to be working on its next flagship, which will be called the HTC U. The phone will likely be the first from the Taiwanese manufacturer to offer water resistance, and leaked specs suggest it will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. The HTC U is likely a few months away at this point, and if you're in the market for a phone right now, head to HTC's store from the link below to take a look at all the handsets on sale right now.

