Hide your wallet and your sanity, April Fool's is here again.

April Fool's Day is kind of like a marketer's Halloween. They get to dress up and play tricks on their customers with sometimes elaborate and obviously time-consuming gags. We can't ignore April Fool's Day because there are things on this day that really do happen, or are deep-teasing future releases, like Pokémon in Google Maps teasing Pokémon Go. There are also April Fool's gags that we wish could stick around, like the year YouTube added a light switch to make the UI go dark while you're watching your videos. So, love it or hate it, it's back again.

Just be careful rolling your eyes at these.

Google Maps Mrs. Pac-Man

Google is breaking out an old April Fool's gag this year with a bigger and better version of the original: it's Mrs. Pac-Man on Google Maps! Tap the Pink Mrs. Pac-Man symbol above the location button in Google Maps on the app (or the Insert Coin box on the Google Maps website), and Google will take you to a random location around the world for a round of Mrs. Pac-Man, where you get five lives to outrun and out-eat the ghosts.

Roku SnackSuggest

Roku, one of the most popular set-top boxes on the market, has unveiled a service on their devices to help you pair the proper snack with your favorite shows with Roku SnackSuggest. You can even limit your snacks based on dietary requirements and allergies, which is something my dairy-intolerant twin would appreciate. There's also some fun stats from Roku's press release, and while I doubt their validity, they sound about right to me.

The average time paused for a snack run to the kitchen is 27.53 seconds

The frequency of snack runs surges after exactly 3.785 episodes of a TV show

The average streamer snacks on at least 3 types of snacks during a single streaming session

Spicy treats are preferred for dramas while sweet goodies are preferred for sitcoms

A streamer will ask someone watching a show with them if they are hungry 12.2 times during a binge marathon

Excuse me, I need to go pop some popcorn.

OnePlus Dash Energy Drink

OnePlus has launched a new energy drink to help you Dash Charge your body the same way you Dash Charge your OnePlus 3. Dash Energy, like the Dash Charge charging bundle they have 15% off today, is an apparently real drink that OnePlus is going to give out on the streets of London and online in Europe and India.

No comment on the "electrifying" taste, however.

T-Mobile ONEsie

T-Mobile is never one to shy away from a chance to poke fun at its rivals, and the carrier is kicking things off with the T-Mobile ONEsie, "the world's first full-body wearable." According to T-Mobile's CEO and "lead fashion designer" John Legere, the T-Mobile ONEsie is a "quantum leap forward for wearables, for wireless networks and for fashion" that embodies the "very meaning of unlimited coverage."

If you wear this near me, I will set it on fire with you in it and ask why not just opt out of the fire while you roll around and scream. https://t.co/DicNS2igJE — Russell Holly 📎 (@russellholly) March 31, 2017

This eye-burning pink monstrosity will be available for $40 online, but please be warned our own Russell Holly will set it (and you) on fire if he catches you wearing it. Or you could buy something more stylish with that money, like one of our own stylish Team Android tees on Teespring. Just in time for baseball season!