Android 7.1.2 has now received its second beta prior to the public release in April.

Users of Nexus and Pixel phones running the Android 7.1.2 beta can now download the second beta in the series, which fixes some bugs from the initial version released in January while bringing eligible phones that latest security updates.

The update is already hitting Pixel devices, along with the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player, and brings the devices up to build NPG47I. It was announced on Google+ by Google's Orrin Hancock.

According to numerous reports, the Nexus 6P gains the popular "swipe-down-for-notifications" shortcut with the new version, which came to the Nexus 5X in a previous update.

How to enrol in the Android 7.1.2 beta

We expect the final public version of Android 7.1.2 to roll out to all eligible devices in early April.