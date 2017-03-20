Android 7.1.2 has now received its second beta prior to the public release in April.
Users of Nexus and Pixel phones running the Android 7.1.2 beta can now download the second beta in the series, which fixes some bugs from the initial version released in January while bringing eligible phones that latest security updates.
The update is already hitting Pixel devices, along with the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player, and brings the devices up to build NPG47I. It was announced on Google+ by Google's Orrin Hancock.
According to numerous reports, the Nexus 6P gains the popular "swipe-down-for-notifications" shortcut with the new version, which came to the Nexus 5X in a previous update.
How to enrol in the Android 7.1.2 beta
We expect the final public version of Android 7.1.2 to roll out to all eligible devices in early April.
Reader comments
Android 7.1.2 beta 2 is here, and it brings new features to old phones
Sure hope this will improve the stability of my 6p! It has been driving like a drunk monkey with the first one!!
Is it best to wait for the official version launching in April or ok to get the release using the beta program?
Like any beta, it depends on how fussy you are about bugs. I've been on the beta program for the Pixle C since last summer and have been fine. If an occasional app crash bugs you then wait it out. If not go ahead and try it. You can always go back.
Please remind him that if you go back, it wipes your phone. I suspect he may not be aware of that.
That's true. Make sure your contacts and pictures are backed up to Google.
Beta 1 was Rock solid. I can only imagine that the beta 2 will be even better being 2 weeks from becoming official
I had a few issues with Beta 1... The settings for WiFi would crash when trying to access them.... This has been fixed with this new beta.... The other issue was when on a call, it would drop to speaker phone (even though then speaker phone icon wasn't activated), Just a simple press to activate and then another to turn off would place the call back into the proper speaker. Not aware yet if this was corrected.... Not even sure what is new... other than when powering up, the splash screen now says "powered by android"....
what's new or fixed?
Beta 1 was rock solid for me, no wifi, battery or speaker issues at all. I do wipe cache via recovery after every update. Update to 7.1.2 went very smooth, also deleted cache as usual. Swipe down notification is not enable by default (good thing) but it is there!! in 7.1.2, Setting>Moves>Swipe for Notification. Still not happy about the obvious lack of true night mode. 3rd party draw overs just don't cut it.
Oh, this beasty has always run quick, not sure if its me or what but it seems to have a slight speed increase.
Hi, can you guys please recommend the best phone under £250 that has NFC, micro SD, fingerprint sensor, fast charge, can be upgraded to nougat and ideally amoled display. Is there such a phone? Thanks
I just installed this update on my 6p and I can confirm that the fingerprint sensor "swipe-down-for-notifications" feature is present. You have to enable it in the "Moves" section of the settings.