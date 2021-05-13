Last month, Chinese smartphone maker ZTE announced the Axon 30 Ultra, its answer to Samsung's Galaxy S21. While the flagship phone is currently available only in China, ZTE has now confirmed that the Axon 30 Ultra will soon go on sale globally.

The Axon 30 Ultra will be available to pre-order in Europe and North America from May 27, while open sales are set to begin from June 4. If you pre-order the phone before June 4, you will receive a free pair of Livebuds true wireless earbuds. The 8GB/128GB version of the phone is priced at $749 / £649 / €749, which makes it more affordable than the best Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus. The 8GB/256GB version, on the other hand, will cost $849 / £739 / €849.

The Axon 30 Ultra 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 64MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. As for selfies, the Axon 30 Ultra includes a 16MP camera on the front.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,600mAh battery with support for 65W charging speeds. The Axon 30 Ultra also comes with an "ultra-thin" optical under-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and DTS: X Ultra. On the software front, it runs Android 11 with ZTE's My OS 11 on top.