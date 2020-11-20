Black Friday VPN deal: Save 83% + get 3 months FREE of Surfshark VPN

Zoom is dropping its time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving

Zoom users won't have to start a new meeting after 40 minutes on Thanksgiving Day.
What you need to know

  • Zoom will be dropping its 40-minute time limit for free meetings on Thanksgiving Day.
  • All Zoom users will get unlimited meeting minutes from midnight ET on November 26 through 6 AM ET on November 27.
  • Zoom normally offers unlimited meeting minutes only with its paid plans, which start at $150 per year.

Zoom has announced that it will be lifting the time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving. Zoom users around the world will get unlimited meeting minutes from midnight ET on November 26 through 6 AM ET on November 27. Zoom usually has a 40-minute time limit on free meetings.

When the 40-minute time limit is reached, free Zoom users are forced to start another free meeting. On Thanksgiving Day, however, you won't have to worry about your family gatherings abruptly ending.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., many are likely to use videoconferencing software such as Zoom and Google Meet to connect with their loved ones. Since the pandemic started earlier this year, Zoom has seen a significant rise in popularity. In addition to free users, Zoom has also reported a sharp rise in business customers, as work-from-home has become the new normal.

Zoom introduced new security features to its platform earlier this week, aimed at helping users fight "Zoombombing." Hosts and co-hosts now have the ability to temporarily pause a meeting and remove a Zoombomber. Meeting participants can also now report a disruptive user from the Zoom client.

