What you need to know
- YouTube TV hasn't yet carried local PBS member stations.
- That'll change later this year.
- You'll also have access to on-demand content.
PBS today announced that it's bringing its member stations to YouTube TV. In addition to live shows, YouTube TV subscribers also will have access to PBS content on-demand. The new channels will be available sometime later this year, PBS said in a press release.
It marks the first time PBS has done a partnership of this sort. Until now, you'd need a separate subscription to the PBS streaming apps (which are excellent in their own right), or be able to receive your local PBS station with an over-the-air antenna.
From the presser:
"We're excited to launch our very first local livestream on YouTube TV," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. "Our goal is to reach as many Americans as possible with content that educates, inspires and entertains. As a broadcaster that is rooted in communities, we appreciate YouTube's commitment to local content, and we are pleased that this service provides audiences with access to programming that is produced and distributed by our member stations."
Along with the standard PBS fare, we'll also be able to watch all the PBS Kids content we can stand.
No limits
YouTube TV
Lots of channels, all the DVR
YouTube TV just keeps getting better and better, with more channels — plus local channels — unlimited DVR, and support for up to six family accounts.
PBS Partners with YouTube TV
Secures Streaming for Local Stations Across the Nation
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 29, 2019— Today at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, PBS announced that it has secured carriage for its member stations on YouTube TV's live TV and on-demand subscription service. Launching later this year, YouTube TV will livestream all PBS member stations that choose to participate.
This is the first digital partnership of its kind for PBS and represents an important step as PBS expands its digital footprint to engage viewers where, when and how they consume content.
In addition to the live channels for PBS and PBS KIDS, YouTube TV subscribers can access this content through YouTube TV's VOD service and its DVR service with no storage space limits.
"We're thrilled to partner with PBS to introduce both the PBS and PBS KIDS channels to YouTube TV," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube. "Audiences of all ages love and trust PBS, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible lineup for our subscribers."