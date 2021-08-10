YouTube appears to be testing a much easier way to skip to a specific moment in a video without having to aim precisely for the progress bar.

Source: FragmentedChicken (Reddit)

The gesture allows you to scrub through a video by long-pressing anywhere on the video and then dragging your finger across the screen to jump to a certain scene, as per a Redditor who shared the new discovery (via Android Police). It's a more convenient way to skip to a part of the video that you'd like to see than the current method, where you'll need to tap in order to reveal the progress bar, hold the screen, and then slide your finger along the line to move forward and backward in a video.

YouTube used to allow users to tap anywhere on the seek bar to skip to a specific point in the video. Last year, however, that capability was ditched following complaints that a single tap to move the seek bar frequently led to accidental taps. The new slide-to-seek gesture fixes the problem spawned by that move. When triggered, the gesture causes a pop-up message to appear on the screen instructing you to "slide left or right to seek".